1 day ago
Wavemaker names Jose Campon China CEO
He joins from Dentsu, where he was APAC client president. APAC CEO Gordon Domlija will focus on his regional role.
Jan 8, 2019
Wavemaker names APAC president; north/south CEOs
Media network promotes from within for all three roles.
Jan 13, 2014
Gordon Domlija takes on new role as CSO in MediaCom China
SHANGHAI - MediaCom has placed Gordon Domlija in a newly created role of chief strategy officer, responsible for development of strategic services across all of the agency's three China offices (Shanghai, Beijing and Guangzhou).
Jun 2, 2011
Mindshare bolsters senior management in China
SHANGHAI - Mindshare China has promoted Gordon Domlija to managing director of key international accounts and Sarah Yi to managing director of team Yili, effective immediately.
