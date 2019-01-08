gordon domlija

Wavemaker names Jose Campon China CEO
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Wavemaker names Jose Campon China CEO

He joins from Dentsu, where he was APAC client president. APAC CEO Gordon Domlija will focus on his regional role.

Wavemaker names APAC president; north/south CEOs
Jan 8, 2019
Matthew Miller

Wavemaker names APAC president; north/south CEOs

Media network promotes from within for all three roles.

Gordon Domlija takes on new role as CSO in MediaCom China
Jan 13, 2014
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

Gordon Domlija takes on new role as CSO in MediaCom China

SHANGHAI - MediaCom has placed Gordon Domlija in a newly created role of chief strategy officer, responsible for development of strategic services across all of the agency's three China offices (Shanghai, Beijing and Guangzhou).

Mindshare bolsters senior management in China
Jun 2, 2011
Benjamin Li

Mindshare bolsters senior management in China

SHANGHAI - Mindshare China has promoted Gordon Domlija to managing director of key international accounts and Sarah Yi to managing director of team Yili, effective immediately.

