Shawn Lim
2 days ago

VMLY&R and Singapore's EDB unveils commerce accelerator programme

The move is part of VMLY&R's expansion of its customer experience and commerce capabilities.

L-R: Beth Ann Kaminkow (CEO of VMLY&R Commerce) and Nick Pan (chief commerce and strategy officer at VMLY&R Asia)
L-R: Beth Ann Kaminkow (CEO of VMLY&R Commerce) and Nick Pan (chief commerce and strategy officer at VMLY&R Asia)

VMLY&R and Singapore’s Economic Development Board (EDB) have launched the Global Commerce Accelerator Programme. The programme aims to develop commerce and commercial advisory services for VMLY&R’s clients around the world through innovation projects like Impact, an in-store touchpoint planning platform; OhMyCart, a path to ecommerce for small retailers and social sellers; and the agency’s own Commercial Growth Advisory, a commercial growth consultancy.

VMLY&R will also open 20 new roles across a variety of roles in commerce research and innovation, including commercial consultants, commerce planners, data analysts and engineers, CRM specialists, cloud solution architects and more.

Each expertise area will be staffed by senior hires in Singapore, giving local talent the benefit of learning from and exposure to other senior leaders within VMLY&R’s network.

“Commerce is an integral part of our key service offerings," said Hari Ramanathan, chief executive officer for VMLY&R South and Southeast Asia and Japan. "We believe that accelerating growth across not only the more traditional commerce channels that agencies have worked on, but expanding through Commercial Growth Advisory and commercial marketing, are key to converting an entire consumer journey at the point of sale.

“This ensures we not only have influence to get people there, but to complete the transaction as well. Anchoring the program in Singapore will allow us to enhance our capabilities quicker and at scale, and help Singapore remain at the forefront of the commerce evolution.”

Junie Fo, the vice president and head, commercial and professional services at EDB, added that VMLY&R’s new offering will further strengthen Singapore’s position as an innovative global marketing hub.

“We are delighted to have VMLY&R launch their Global Commerce Accelerator Programme in Singapore, which will unlock new value for brands and create new opportunities for advertising and marketing talent,” she said.

Campaign Asia-Pacific

