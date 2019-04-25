Search
17 hours ago
Singapore EDB calls far-reaching media pitch
The statutory body issues a call for a partner to handle all aspects of its media duties from a Singapore hub that will direct several key international markets.
Apr 25, 2019
Essence launches APAC innovation hub
New unit supported by Singapore government.
Oct 29, 2018
P&G unveils new R&D plans in partnership with EDB
New facilities announced at the E-Center in Singapore.
Jun 19, 2018
Kantar partners with EDB to launch Asia R&D hub
Singapore-based analytics unit is a three-year collaboration with the government body.
Aug 24, 2017
STB, EDB launch unified brand to market Singapore worldwide
'Passion Made Possible' launches today, with a raft of marketing and branding assets to promote Singapore to visitors and businesses.
Mar 23, 2017
VML launches centre of excellence with Singapore EDB
Centre will focus on guiding clients and partners through digital transformation.
