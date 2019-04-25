edb

Singapore EDB calls far-reaching media pitch
17 hours ago
Matthew Miller

The statutory body issues a call for a partner to handle all aspects of its media duties from a Singapore hub that will direct several key international markets.

Essence launches APAC innovation hub
Apr 25, 2019
Staff Reporters

New unit supported by Singapore government.

P&G unveils new R&D plans in partnership with EDB
Oct 29, 2018
Faaez Samadi

New facilities announced at the E-Center in Singapore.

Kantar partners with EDB to launch Asia R&D hub
Jun 19, 2018
Faaez Samadi

Singapore-based analytics unit is a three-year collaboration with the government body.

STB, EDB launch unified brand to market Singapore worldwide
Aug 24, 2017
Faaez Samadi

'Passion Made Possible' launches today, with a raft of marketing and branding assets to promote Singapore to visitors and businesses.

VML launches centre of excellence with Singapore EDB
Mar 23, 2017
Faaez Samadi

Centre will focus on guiding clients and partners through digital transformation.

