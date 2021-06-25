Singapore EDB calls far-reaching media pitch

The Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB) has issued a tender for global media services.

The government body, which is charged with sustaining Singapore's position as a global hub for business, is looking for a media partner to handle media strategy, planning, buying and evaluation for both digital and offline media, according to tender documents posted on Singapore's GeBIZ website. The scope includes traditional media as well as paid search, performance campaigns and precision advertising. The tender specifies that performance-media expertise is critical.

"With this new tender, we look to have in-market agencies to better support our marketing needs," Lim Sze Ling, senior VP for customer experience and marketing at the EDB, told Campaign Asia-Pacific. "EDB is looking for a partner who is committed to co-create and drive a global, performance-driven media strategy with us."

Ebiquity is handling the pitch process. The EDB said it does not have an incumbent agency on retainer.

The tender asks for an agency that can establish a consolidated and coordinated approach to media buying and performance reporting across key markets through a hub model. The hub will create global media strategy in collaboration with EDB and oversee localisation in the markets. A direct presence in Singapore, China, Japan, the US and Europe (the UK and/or Germany) is required.

The contractor will be remunerated based on a performance-based model, which includes a fixed monthly retainer with a variable bonus tied to annual performance.

Interested agencies can register by July 1 here. A tender briefing is slated for July 6, and the tender closes on July 21. Phase two should happen in August with chemistry sessions and a strategic challenge and presentation.

The EDB expects to name its new partner in September. The contract will be for one year, with the option to extend for another two years, and an additional two years after that, meaning the partnership could extend to the fall of 2026.

In addition to ongoing media duties, the tender also specifies that the partner may work on ad hoc projects, including assisting in the procurement and management of advertising technologies and platforms; assisting in the evaluation and procurement of dashboard and data-visualisation solutions; creating relevant campaign materials compliant with brand and content guidelines as needed; and managing and conducting training workshops for EDB in areas such as advertising technology, programmatic advertising and campaign management.