Advertising Data News
Staff Reporters
3 days ago

Unilever is top advertiser in three SEA markets: Nielsen

Plus, the biggest-spending advertisers in APAC according to Nielsen's Ad Intel solution.

(Shutterstock)
(Shutterstock)

Consumer goods giant Unilever is the top advertiser in Indonesia, The Philippines and Thailand, according to data from Nielsen. While Unilever may top the rankings in some Southeast Asian markets, other geographies are more diverse in their rankings. For example, in Australia, government entities, Government and Government Victoria lead the way. 

Market Top advertisers in H1 2022 Top industry spenders in H1 2022 Estimated spend ($M)
Singapore SMRT Trains  Services  262.9
Lazada Singapore  Agricultural/ industrial/ commercial 78.16
Ministry of Comm & Information  Retail 54.95
Malaysia Kem.Kesisatan  Government, social and political org   142.66
Kem.Komunikasi & Multimedia M'sia  Retail 98.87
Shopee Mobile M'sia   Miscellaneous  38.62
Indonesia Unilever  Office Equipment, computer, communications  1963.08
Valorant  Toileteries and cosmetics  1697.61
Mayora  Beverages  1525.07
The Philippines Unilever Philippines  Medical products  and equipment 1619.13
Procter & Gamble Phils  Home Care products 1011.68
Unilab Government agencies, institutions and public utilities  756.72
Thailand Unilever (Thai) Holdings  Retail shops/ stores   158.74
Nestle (Thai) Non alcoholic beverages   130.84
Procter & Gamble (Thailand) Motor vehicles  71.15
South Korea Samsung Electronics  Computers & telecommunications 665.71
LG Electronics  Financing insurance and securities  659
KT Food 597
Taiwan P&G Taiwan Medical and beauty  60.93 
Suntory Wellness  Computers  30
Holland Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceutical Homecare products  13
Australia Government Commonwealth Retail 1.551.1
Government Victoria Communications 540.3
Harvey Norman Finance 383.7
New Zealand  Ministry of Health  Government departments, services and community 160.79
Harvery Norman Retail 156.14
Foodstuffs NZ Foodstuffs  110.16

Elsewhere, in Korea, local companies hold sway, with industrial conglomerates LG and Samsung expectedly topping the chart. The advertiser ranking for the city-state of Singapore is dominated by local companies too. The ranking is topped by SMRT Trains, with local entities such as Ministry of Communications and Information, NTUC Fairprice, Infocomm Media Development Authority and the Singapore Government all featuring in the top 20. 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

