Unilever is top advertiser in three SEA markets: Nielsen

Consumer goods giant Unilever is the top advertiser in Indonesia, The Philippines and Thailand, according to data from Nielsen. While Unilever may top the rankings in some Southeast Asian markets, other geographies are more diverse in their rankings. For example, in Australia, government entities, Government and Government Victoria lead the way.
|Market
|Top advertisers in H1 2022
|Top industry spenders in H1 2022
|Estimated spend ($M)
|Singapore
|SMRT Trains
|Services
|262.9
|Lazada Singapore
|Agricultural/ industrial/ commercial
|78.16
|Ministry of Comm & Information
|Retail
|54.95
|Malaysia
|Kem.Kesisatan
|Government, social and political org
|142.66
|Kem.Komunikasi & Multimedia M'sia
|Retail
|98.87
|Shopee Mobile M'sia
|Miscellaneous
|38.62
|Indonesia
|Unilever
|Office Equipment, computer, communications
|1963.08
|Valorant
|Toileteries and cosmetics
|1697.61
|Mayora
|Beverages
|1525.07
|The Philippines
|Unilever Philippines
|Medical products and equipment
|1619.13
|Procter & Gamble Phils
|Home Care products
|1011.68
|Unilab
|Government agencies, institutions and public utilities
|756.72
|Thailand
|Unilever (Thai) Holdings
|Retail shops/ stores
|158.74
|Nestle (Thai)
|Non alcoholic beverages
|130.84
|Procter & Gamble (Thailand)
|Motor vehicles
|71.15
|South Korea
|Samsung Electronics
|Computers & telecommunications
|665.71
|LG Electronics
|Financing insurance and securities
|659
|KT
|Food
|597
|Taiwan
|P&G Taiwan
|Medical and beauty
|60.93
|Suntory Wellness
|Computers
|30
|Holland Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceutical
|Homecare products
|13
|Australia
|Government Commonwealth
|Retail
|1.551.1
|Government Victoria
|Communications
|540.3
|Harvey Norman
|Finance
|383.7
|New Zealand
|Ministry of Health
|Government departments, services and community
|160.79
|Harvery Norman
|Retail
|156.14
|Foodstuffs NZ
|Foodstuffs
|110.16
Elsewhere, in Korea, local companies hold sway, with industrial conglomerates LG and Samsung expectedly topping the chart. The advertiser ranking for the city-state of Singapore is dominated by local companies too. The ranking is topped by SMRT Trains, with local entities such as Ministry of Communications and Information, NTUC Fairprice, Infocomm Media Development Authority and the Singapore Government all featuring in the top 20.