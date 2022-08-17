Unilever is top advertiser in three SEA markets: Nielsen

Consumer goods giant Unilever is the top advertiser in Indonesia, The Philippines and Thailand, according to data from Nielsen. While Unilever may top the rankings in some Southeast Asian markets, other geographies are more diverse in their rankings. For example, in Australia, government entities, Government and Government Victoria lead the way.

Market Top advertisers in H1 2022 Top industry spenders in H1 2022 Estimated spend ($M) Singapore SMRT Trains Services 262.9 Lazada Singapore Agricultural/ industrial/ commercial 78.16 Ministry of Comm & Information Retail 54.95 Malaysia Kem.Kesisatan Government, social and political org 142.66 Kem.Komunikasi & Multimedia M'sia Retail 98.87 Shopee Mobile M'sia Miscellaneous 38.62 Indonesia Unilever Office Equipment, computer, communications 1963.08 Valorant Toileteries and cosmetics 1697.61 Mayora Beverages 1525.07 The Philippines Unilever Philippines Medical products and equipment 1619.13 Procter & Gamble Phils Home Care products 1011.68 Unilab Government agencies, institutions and public utilities 756.72 Thailand Unilever (Thai) Holdings Retail shops/ stores 158.74 Nestle (Thai) Non alcoholic beverages 130.84 Procter & Gamble (Thailand) Motor vehicles 71.15 South Korea Samsung Electronics Computers & telecommunications 665.71 LG Electronics Financing insurance and securities 659 KT Food 597 Taiwan P&G Taiwan Medical and beauty 60.93 Suntory Wellness Computers 30 Holland Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceutical Homecare products 13 Australia Government Commonwealth Retail 1.551.1 Government Victoria Communications 540.3 Harvey Norman Finance 383.7 New Zealand Ministry of Health Government departments, services and community 160.79 Harvery Norman Retail 156.14 Foodstuffs NZ Foodstuffs 110.16

Elsewhere, in Korea, local companies hold sway, with industrial conglomerates LG and Samsung expectedly topping the chart. The advertiser ranking for the city-state of Singapore is dominated by local companies too. The ranking is topped by SMRT Trains, with local entities such as Ministry of Communications and Information, NTUC Fairprice, Infocomm Media Development Authority and the Singapore Government all featuring in the top 20.