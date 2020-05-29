ad spend

Global adspend slump expected to be less severe than 2009 crash
May 29, 2020
Omar Oakes

Warc says global adspend will fall by 8.1% this year, with US and Asia-Pacific predicted to have lowest declines.

In-app video spend more than doubles in APAC: Pubmatic
Feb 19, 2020
Staff Reporters

Ad spend on in-app video is shooting up, but despite the growth of short-form video apps, long-form viewing on mobile is dominant.

DAN cuts Asia advertising spend forecast
Jan 29, 2020
Staff Reporters

Muted Chinese and Southeast Asian markets see agency network revise 2020 forecasts downwards.

Hong Kong media faces tumbling ad spends as layoffs loom
Dec 19, 2019
Rahul Sachitanand

Prolonged protests, diving consumer spending cause deep impact on stricken sector

APAC's leading ad spend growth in 2019 will cool next year: Magna
Dec 10, 2019
Robert Sawatzky

APAC outpaced the global ad market's 5.2% growth in 2020, but will only slightly beat the 5.7% growth Magna predicts globally for 2020

SPH media profits plunge; introduces ‘integrated’ sales approach to boost ad spend
Oct 18, 2019
Staff Reporters

A sobering outlook from Singapore’s publishing giant in its 2018/9 financial year results, as it gets underway with a streamlining strategy.

