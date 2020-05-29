ad spend
Global adspend slump expected to be less severe than 2009 crash
Warc says global adspend will fall by 8.1% this year, with US and Asia-Pacific predicted to have lowest declines.
In-app video spend more than doubles in APAC: Pubmatic
Ad spend on in-app video is shooting up, but despite the growth of short-form video apps, long-form viewing on mobile is dominant.
DAN cuts Asia advertising spend forecast
Muted Chinese and Southeast Asian markets see agency network revise 2020 forecasts downwards.
Hong Kong media faces tumbling ad spends as layoffs loom
Prolonged protests, diving consumer spending cause deep impact on stricken sector
APAC's leading ad spend growth in 2019 will cool next year: Magna
APAC outpaced the global ad market's 5.2% growth in 2020, but will only slightly beat the 5.7% growth Magna predicts globally for 2020
SPH media profits plunge; introduces ‘integrated’ sales approach to boost ad spend
A sobering outlook from Singapore’s publishing giant in its 2018/9 financial year results, as it gets underway with a streamlining strategy.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins