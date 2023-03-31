Advertisers in APAC increased digital ad spend in 2022

Source: Nielsen Ad Intel tracks competitive brand level ad activity across the entire media landscape, drilled down across Thailand, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines, South Korea, and Taiwan to provide a local-level snapshot of ad investment, total spend, year-on-year growth, and driving factors.

Key findings

Investment in advertising in Thailand, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines, South Korea and Taiwan jumped by almost US$55 billion in 2022—an overall increase of 12%.

The rise was spearheaded by digital advertising, which grew by a whopping 64% from 2021, followed by outdoor at 19% and TV at 6%. As crowds returned to the movies, cinema advertising also rebounded, growing by 131%, while radio dropped 8%.

At a country, rather than channel level, Singapore led the year-on-year increase with growth of 10.17%. Thailand and Malaysia followed closely with growth of 9.12% and 8.05% respectively.

