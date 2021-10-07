Advertising The Work
Imogen Watson
21 hours ago

Uncommon relights Quaker Oats fire with campaign to end child food poverty

'The fire inside' marks the start of a new direction for Quaker that puts brand purpose at the heart of its upcoming activity.

Uncommon relights Quaker Oats fire with campaign to end child food poverty

Quaker Oats has gone back to its 1909 manifesto, which stated that its breakfast is not just goodness but fuel for life, as it embarks on a purpose-led campaign, "The fire inside". 

The work, which is the first Uncommon Creative Studio has produced for the brand since winning the account, marks the start of a new direction for Quaker as it puts purpose at the heart of its upcoming activity. 

The positioning aims to convey that wholesome nutrition can feed more than just consumers' bellies and the campaign aims to raise money to end child food poverty. 

The campaign is supported by a TV film that focuses on one man's daily routine, which starts with a bowl of Quaker Oats. Ed Morris directed the spot through Riff Raff.

Energised by his porridge, the protagonist appears to be a boxer, as he is seen training in the ring. But it is soon revealed that boxing is his hobby. Instead, he is a school teacher. 

The message is, every one of us has a fire inside, but we all must feed that fire with something that sets us up for the day ahead. 

The campaign went live on 4 October across TV, digital, social and in-store.

To raise money to end child poverty, Quaker will build on its 10 years of support for Magic Breakfast, which provides food and support to those schoolchildren at risk of hunger. The Magic Breakfast pledge will appear across Quaker Oat So Simple and Quaker Traditional Oat packs during October. 

The activation will also include the introduction of a fresh identity across out of home, social and in-store.  

Claire Molyneux, senior marketing manager at PepsiCo, said: “We have big ambitions for Quaker, and the 'Fire inside' campaign epitomises our brand purpose. To re-discover the unique role that Quaker plays in consumers’ lives, we went back to our 1909 brand manifesto. Quaker Oats was made not only to offer a bowl of goodness and warmth but to act as a fuel for life.

“With what we have seen over the past few months, we know this message is more relevant than ever before. The 'Fire inside' campaign will help us to deliver this iconic message but in a fresh and modern way.

"We are confident the activity will stand out in the cereals category, providing cut-through for retailers and ensuring Quaker is the breakfast of choice this winter.”

