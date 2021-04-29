Digital Marketing The Work
Fayola Douglas
1 day ago

Formula E celebrates its vision of the future in campaign by Uncommon

Spot inspired by Formula E races on city streets.

Formula E is celebrating its vision to accelerate sustainable human progress through the power of electric racing with new brand positioning.

Its strategic message has been brought to life in a new campaign, "Change. Accelerated." created by Uncommon Creative Studio. The spot was inspired by the fact Formula E championship races take place on the streets of cities around the world.

The film, which was shot in Mexico, is narrated by a recording of the late science fiction writer and futurist Sir Arthur C Clarke, author of 2001: A Space Odyssey. Clarke's speech on visualizing the future was captured by the BBC at the New York World's Fair in 1964. The closing statement being: "The only thing we can be sure of about the future is that it will be absolutely fantastic."

The work, directed by Marcus Söderlund through production company Academy, is captured from the perspective of a Formula E car looking at spectators lining city-centre streets. A phantom camera rigged to a high-speed tracking vehicle, a Porsche Cayenne, on a gyro travelling at near 80mph, shooting at 1,000 frames per second to record every detail in-shot.

Unnerving track Singularity by English electronic musician and producer Jon Hopkins was used to complement the "sound of the future".

"Change. Accelerated." aims to capture the sport's ability to excite next-generation sports fans by combining exciting on-track action with its role as a catalyst for positive change around the world. The new brand work also marks Formula E's first season as an official FIA World Championship.

Henry Chilcott, chief brand officer, Formula E, said: "Change. Accelerated. is a message that pushes us both to embrace change and to accelerate towards it. Everything Formula E does aims to showcase how we are leading the way in sport, on and off the track. We're so excited to share this film created with Uncommon, which captures our ambition, spirit and the thrilling nature of electric street racing perfectly."

Now in Season 7, the ABB FIA Formula E World Championships comprises 15 races in eight cities including Rome, New York, London and Berlin.

The film will run across multiple media touch points including TV, digital, social and broadcast channels in the UK, Germany, US and other global markets. The work will continue to air throughout the remainder of Season 7. The media agency is MediaHub.

The campaign will also partner with influencers including Bimini Bon Boulash from Drag Race UK, sports and entertainment presenter Josh Denzel and YouTuber Joe Weller.

Source:
Campaign UK

