Uncommon relights Quaker Oats fire with campaign to end child food poverty
1 day ago
Imogen Watson

Uncommon relights Quaker Oats fire with campaign to end child food poverty

'The fire inside' marks the start of a new direction for Quaker that puts brand purpose at the heart of its upcoming activity.

Mindshare tipped to secure US$250 million Pepsi China account
Apr 4, 2014
Benjamin Li

Mindshare tipped to secure US$250 million Pepsi China account

CHINA – After a four-month competitive pitch that started in December, Mindshare China has reportedly captured Pepsi China’s traditional media planning and buying for its beverage and food business, according to sources.

Quaker Oats | Mission to Make India Heart Healthy | India
Oct 12, 2009

Quaker Oats | Mission to Make India Heart Healthy | India

This is the month of 'Oatober', says Quaker Oats in India, via an integrated campaign to create a nation with healthier hearts.

