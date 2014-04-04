Search
Uncommon relights Quaker Oats fire with campaign to end child food poverty
'The fire inside' marks the start of a new direction for Quaker that puts brand purpose at the heart of its upcoming activity.
Apr 4, 2014
Mindshare tipped to secure US$250 million Pepsi China account
CHINA – After a four-month competitive pitch that started in December, Mindshare China has reportedly captured Pepsi China’s traditional media planning and buying for its beverage and food business, according to sources.
Oct 12, 2009
Quaker Oats | Mission to Make India Heart Healthy | India
This is the month of 'Oatober', says Quaker Oats in India, via an integrated campaign to create a nation with healthier hearts.
