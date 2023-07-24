News Advertising Media
Matthew Keegan
17 hours ago

Twitter's blue bird will be replaced with an X in corporate rebranding

Elon Musk announces an interim "X" logo live since Sunday. It replaces the iconic blue bird symbol, while the site X.com now directs to Twitter.

