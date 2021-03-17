Digital Media Analysis Opinions
Yuting Zhang
10 hours ago

There’s no perfect replacement for cookies

Here’s how brands can move forward in a cookieless world.

Getty Images
Getty Images

Ever since Google said it would phase out support for third-party cookies in Chrome, marketers and agencies have been scrambling to find a replacement. 

Every vendor suddenly has a solution: this ID, that link. “Don’t sweat it,” one vendor told me. “We’ve got it all figured out.” Regardless of what ad tech sales reps say, deep down, we all know this magical solution does not exist (yet). 

So besides refining their infrastructure to collect first-party data and spending more money with walled gardens that can offer granular measurement, what can marketers do?

Accept reality — and take action

The reality is that there is no perfect replacement for cookies.

Keep talking to ad tech innovators about new solutions, but also focus on what you can do right now: implement proven strategies and technology that already exist, and think more creatively about content development. 

Focus on creative quality

We’re helping a top brand in the hospitality industry understand how the new ad environment could impact creative performance. This client invests a lot of time and resources on creative, but often can’t measure the impression it made on customers.

We’ve helped the client understand whether it’s the creative, the audience, the publisher or the sheer volume of impressions – or all of the above – that results in better performance.

By using tools such as Adelaide’s attention metric, we can quantify the quality of their ads. Without third-party cookies, correlating attention metrics to untrackable view-through conversions becomes possible.

Invest in production

Media agencies and marketers often overlook production. Clients ask for creative best practices, but how would we know, for example, that green text on a white background outperforms white text on a green background? 

Providers like Cortex, which can identify and analyze creative’s visual and contextual components to determine which elements drive performance, might be able to help. 

Website quality also can’t be ignored. More often than not, websites render more ads than content, which mars the overall experience. Great site design goes hand-in-hand with memorable ad experiences.

Revamp your tech stack

As cookies go away, your current tech stack may not suffice. Now is the perfect opportunity to reassess.

I hear you: vetting and onboarding tech partners is time consuming. But ad tech is always changing and requires constant attention and maintenance. Ask yourself: are your tech partners adding enough value to justify the cost? Are you too reliant on one partner or idea?

Build strong relationships

Revitalize those old-fashioned PMP deals with a few premium publishers that drive results. Establish direct relationships and negotiate deals (like the good ol’ days). 

Publishers that have their own marketplaces and creative studios, such as Vox’s Concert, are great resources. Their wide reach and creative capabilities come in handy when deploying high-impact units designed for that publisher’s sites.

The bottom line

With cookies out of the picture, marketers and agencies have an opportunity to get back to basics and focus on creative and publisher relationships.

Change opens the door to future opportunities. Cookies aren’t going to be around much longer. Instead of putting all of your faith into imperfect replacements, get to work creating an ad experience that resonates.

Yuting Zhang is senior biddable strategist at Media Kitchen

Source:
Campaign US

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Amrita Randhawa leaves Mindshare to join Publicis Groupe

1 Amrita Randhawa leaves Mindshare to join Publicis Groupe

Airbnb slashes spend in permanent shift from performance marketing to brand

2 Airbnb slashes spend in permanent shift from performance marketing to brand

The industry responds to Google’s dismissal of identifiers

3 The industry responds to Google’s dismissal of identifiers

Unilever bans the word 'normal' from ads and packaging

4 Unilever bans the word 'normal' from ads and packaging

Mindshare adds dedicated China leadership

5 Mindshare adds dedicated China leadership

WPP makes $3.89 billion annual loss after Covid hits value of agencies

6 WPP makes $3.89 billion annual loss after Covid hits value of agencies

Performance marketing, is it really effective?

7 Performance marketing, is it really effective?

Coca-Cola eyes more efficiency after 35% adspend plunge in 2020

8 Coca-Cola eyes more efficiency after 35% adspend plunge in 2020

Google is not killing ID solutions, but has succeeded in sowing doubt

9 Google is not killing ID solutions, but has succeeded in sowing doubt

R/GA drives creation of Zig app for ComfortDelGro

10 R/GA drives creation of Zig app for ComfortDelGro

Related Articles

What’s the price of privacy in APAC? Please take our survey
Digital
Mar 4, 2021
Staff Reporters

What’s the price of privacy in APAC? Please take ...

Privacy Sandbox, Universal IDs, data clean rooms: What cookie-less solutions should advertisers in APAC get behind?
Advertising
Dec 14, 2020
Jessica Goodfellow

Privacy Sandbox, Universal IDs, data clean rooms: ...

Google shatters hopes of replacing cookies with independent identifiers
Digital
Mar 4, 2021
Alison Weissbrot

Google shatters hopes of replacing cookies with ...

Cookieless in Singapore: only 1 in 10 marketers and publishers have adopted an ID solution
Advertising
Feb 18, 2021
Jessica Goodfellow

Cookieless in Singapore: only 1 in 10 marketers and ...

Just Published

Time to end 'business as usual' media reviews
Media
3 hours ago
Omar Oakes

Time to end 'business as usual' media reviews

Is the end finally nigh for procurement-led reviews that set out to get more for less from media agencies?

Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter reunite for epic Porsche adventure
Marketing
3 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter reunite for epic ...

In the spot by Cramer-Krasselt, the 'Bill & Ted' stars test drive Porsche's new Taycan electric sports car.

Google removed 3.1 billion ads for violating its policies last year
Advertising
11 hours ago
Sabrina Sanchez

Google removed 3.1 billion ads for violating its ...

The tech giant revealed the number in its annual Ads Transparency Report

India's Chtrbox launches creator management division
Digital
16 hours ago
Staff Reporters

India's Chtrbox launches creator management division

Chtrbox Represent, the new unit, will help talent manage key aspects of their business, including selecting their brand collaborations, personal branding and PR, content advisory, finance and admin support.