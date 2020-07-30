cookies

EBay looks beyond cookies with new programmatic targeting system
Jul 30, 2020
Simon Gwynn

EBay looks beyond cookies with new programmatic targeting system

Ecommerce company’s Advanced Audience Technology is based on user IDs and updates in real time.

Time is ripe for publisher consortium in Asia, says SCMP
May 22, 2020
Jessica Goodfellow

Time is ripe for publisher consortium in Asia, says SCMP

The publisher's VP of digital believes a joint online currency would be "compelling" alternative to walled gardens, and would address key issues facing the media industry.

As the cookie crumbles, IAS report reveals different data privacy attitudes across APAC
May 20, 2020
Rahul Sachitanand

As the cookie crumbles, IAS report reveals different data privacy attitudes across APAC

TOP OF THE CHARTS: Australians are less aware of privacy regulations than Indonesians; Singaporeans more open to behavioural targeting.

Google signals no delay to third-party cookie timeline
Apr 1, 2020
Omar Oakes

Google signals no delay to third-party cookie timeline

Company will 'revisit' topic as situation evolves.

Should Google delay plans to kill off third-party cookies?
Mar 26, 2020
Omar Oakes

Should Google delay plans to kill off third-party cookies?

Key ad tech players are set to discuss whether Google should postpone its planned two-year elimination of third-party cookies because of the widespread disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Without cookies, what are the targeting options for advertisers in APAC?
Jan 23, 2020
Jessica Goodfellow

Without cookies, what are the targeting options for advertisers in APAC?

SOUNDING BOARD: Online IDs, panel-based attribution, browser segmented-audiences, contextual targeting—there's a handful of solutions being touted as the answer to cookies' imminent demise.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

3 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

5 DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

6 ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

7 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

9 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia