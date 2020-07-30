cookies
EBay looks beyond cookies with new programmatic targeting system
Ecommerce company’s Advanced Audience Technology is based on user IDs and updates in real time.
Time is ripe for publisher consortium in Asia, says SCMP
The publisher's VP of digital believes a joint online currency would be "compelling" alternative to walled gardens, and would address key issues facing the media industry.
As the cookie crumbles, IAS report reveals different data privacy attitudes across APAC
TOP OF THE CHARTS: Australians are less aware of privacy regulations than Indonesians; Singaporeans more open to behavioural targeting.
Google signals no delay to third-party cookie timeline
Company will 'revisit' topic as situation evolves.
Should Google delay plans to kill off third-party cookies?
Key ad tech players are set to discuss whether Google should postpone its planned two-year elimination of third-party cookies because of the widespread disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
Without cookies, what are the targeting options for advertisers in APAC?
SOUNDING BOARD: Online IDs, panel-based attribution, browser segmented-audiences, contextual targeting—there's a handful of solutions being touted as the answer to cookies' imminent demise.
