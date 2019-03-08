id

Google shatters hopes of replacing cookies with independent identifiers
1 day ago
Alison Weissbrot

Google shatters hopes of replacing cookies with independent identifiers

The tech giant dropped a bombshell on Wednesday with massive implications for independent ad tech.

Brands urge India's women to live for themselves
Mar 8, 2019
Campaign India Team

Brands urge India's women to live for themselves

A collection of work from India tied to International Women's Day.

Levi's launches online fitting service for women
Sep 17, 2010
Jane Leung

Levi's launches online fitting service for women

The ‘Digital fitting experience’ programme is the latest addition to the global launch of Levi’s Curve ID for women.

M&C Saatchi launches id, a brand design specialist company in India
Mar 31, 2010
Asiya Bakht

M&C Saatchi launches id, a brand design specialist company in India

MUMBAI - M&C Saatchi India recently the launch of id, a brand design specialist company, spearheaded by Hemant Sapre as brand design director. He will be partnered by Suranjan Das who will head the business side and the operations.

