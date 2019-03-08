Search
id
1 day ago
Google shatters hopes of replacing cookies with independent identifiers
The tech giant dropped a bombshell on Wednesday with massive implications for independent ad tech.
Mar 8, 2019
Brands urge India's women to live for themselves
A collection of work from India tied to International Women's Day.
Sep 17, 2010
Levi's launches online fitting service for women
The ‘Digital fitting experience’ programme is the latest addition to the global launch of Levi’s Curve ID for women.
Mar 31, 2010
M&C Saatchi launches id, a brand design specialist company in India
MUMBAI - M&C Saatchi India recently the launch of id, a brand design specialist company, spearheaded by Hemant Sapre as brand design director. He will be partnered by Suranjan Das who will head the business side and the operations.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins