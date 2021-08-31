Mediabrands appoints new head of DEI for APAC

Mediabrands has appointed global inclusion and diversity (I&D) specialist Dharesheni Nedumaran to a newly-created role as head of diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) across Asia-Pacific.

Her new remit will involve developing a long-term strategy for IPG's media agency network in APAC to help increase representation, create a culture of belonging and contribution, and promote equity and fairness.

“We aim to create a culture and a community in which diverse minds can thrive. Diversity, equity and inclusion form the basis of our strategy around strengthening and expanding our community, and the creation of this role will be fundamental to helping deliver this strategy," said Zarka Khan-Iltaf, Mediabrands' APAC chief talent officer.

Nedumaran joins Mediabrands from the corporate and brand-side of the industry, moving over from her previous position leading global I&D for Swire Shipping & Swire Bulk across their shipping divisions. Prior roles have included a range of diverse experiences that include implementing fair recruitment workshops for Uber EMEA, designing the first strategic capability building initiative for Practicum Sun Pharma Europe and Oceania, conducting LGBTQ+ research for Oogachaga Singapore, and developing a inclusive organisational practice with diverse clients and marginalised genders for the Singapore Prison Service.

Her global experience spans tech, NGOs, businesses and government, with 9 years of work on data driven projects with underrepresented communities including gender, ethnicity, sexuality, and disability. Nedumaran has a master’s of work & organisational psychology from the Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam where she is also an alumni speaker.

“Dharesheni brings a wealth of specialised knowledge and experience in developing DE&I practices with cross functional collaboration across international organisations,” Leigh Terry, CEO Mediabrands of APAC noted. "Her demonstrated skills in cultural psychology, consulting and facilitation, and data driven strategic planning, will be a great asset to progressing our goal towards creating a fully diverse, inclusive and equitable working environment for all of our people.”

“There are already a number of DE&I champions doing great work across the Mediabrands APAC business," Nedumaran added. I can't wait to join the group and be a dedicated resource working to help guide and amplify those voices.”

Based in the Mediabrands APAC regional headquarters in Singapore, Nedumaran will report to Khan-Iltaf beginning October 1st 2021.​