Digital Media News
Alison Weissbrot
19 hours ago

Epsilon and The Trade Desk partner to preserve targeting as cookies disappear

Epsilon’s CORE ID will be interoperable with Unified ID 2.0 and available self-service through The Trade Desk.

Epsilon and The Trade Desk partner to preserve targeting as cookies disappear

Epsilon and The Trade Desk are preparing for Google’s phase out of third-party cookies on Chrome with a new partnership announced on Thursday.

The partnership will unite Epsilon’s CORE ID with Unified ID 2.0, the industry’s largest effort to preserve user targeting on the web without relying on third-party cookies. 

It’s the first time the CORE ID, which ties brands’ first-party data and people’s online activity to Epsilon’s anonymized first-party data set, will be available for self-service use through another demand-side platform (DSP). Previously, brands had to work directly with Epsilon to use the CORE ID through a managed service offering. 

Making the CORE ID more widely available will allow brands to activate their first-party data for digital marketing across all channels with greater scale, said Ric Elert, President and COO at Epsilon.

“We want to champion consumer privacy, but we don't think there has to be a trade-off between consumer privacy and the relevancy of ads,” he said. 

Starting in late May, advertisers will be able to buy against Epsilon audiences created with the CORE ID through The Trade Desk. By Q3, the CORE ID will be fully embedded into The Trade Desk for self-serve use. 

The partnership will make the CORE ID available to all Trade Desk users — not just Epsilon or Publicis clients. But clients that work with Epsilon to tie their first-party data to the CORE ID will get the most out of the partnership, Elert said.

While Epsilon had the ability to target audiences without third-party cookies before, this enables it to do so in a “self-serve, high scale way,” Elert said. Epsilon plans to make the CORE ID available to consumer data platforms (CDPs), but the partnership exclusive to The Trade Desk in the DSP space.

“We're insulating clients to continue on with their goal of personalized, curated advertising for the consumer, with privacy in mind,” Elert said.

About that Google announcement…

Google’s March announcement that it will no longer support third-party cookie alternatives, including hashed email addresses, threw the long-term viability Unified ID 2.0 into question. 

Still, Epsilon and The Trade Desk maintain that the solution still has potential, and The Trade Desk is testing interoperability with Google’s Federated Learning of Cohorts (FLOC) and other IDs.

“We're going to continue to figure out ways to work with Google where the framework makes sense,” said David Danziger, VP of data partnerships at The Trade Desk. “People-based marketing will continue to be really important for our clients. All of that points to a bright future for Unified ID 2.0, whether Google is an active participant or not.”

Epsilon’s Elert added: “If third-party cookies deprecated today, we would still operate the way we do right now. We've been through the Mozilla scare, we've been through a few Apple scares, and it keeps marching on.”

Unified ID 2.0 collects user consent through publishers and uses a single-sign on mechanism to tie emails back to individuals. “It's an informed choice for consumers to say, ‘I want to provide this information for the content and advertising that comes with it,’” Danziger explained.

As the first agency-owned company to formally partner on Unified ID 2.0, Epsilon marks an important milestone in buy-side adoption.

“You have to keep that balance between publishers, consumers and advertisers,” Elert said. “Anything that causes fracture or impacts that balance, you have to think, is that good for the industry?”

Source:
Campaign US

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Nike, Adidas, Burberry, Uniqlo ensnared in Xinjiang cotton controversy

1 Nike, Adidas, Burberry, Uniqlo ensnared in Xinjiang cotton controversy

Exclusive: TikTok's Sameer Singh on leading business solutions in SEA

2 Exclusive: TikTok's Sameer Singh on leading business solutions in SEA

Ferrero unwraps global media review

3 Ferrero unwraps global media review

Facebook and Google hunt for APAC agency heads

4 Facebook and Google hunt for APAC agency heads

Big field of agencies set to line up for Unilever media review

5 Agencies line up for Unilever media review

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

6 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

Child porn survivors wish Twitter ‘Happy Birthday’ in chilling PSA

7 Child porn survivors wish Twitter ‘Happy Birthday’ in chilling PSA

In-house or external agency? How about neither?

8 In-house or external agency? How about neither?

UM hires Dentsu's Lawrence Wan as first China CEO

9 UM hires Dentsu's Lawrence Wan as first China CEO

Joke’s on you: The best April Fool’s gags from brands

10 Joke’s on you: The best April Fool’s gags from brands

Related Articles

There’s no perfect replacement for cookies
Digital
Mar 17, 2021
Yuting Zhang

There’s no perfect replacement for cookies

Women to Watch Greater China 2021: Ada Gu, The Trade Desk
News
Feb 3, 2021
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch Greater China 2021: Ada Gu, The ...

Hivestack opens in China with The Trade Desk's Troy Yang as lead
Advertising
Jan 14, 2021
Jessica Goodfellow

Hivestack opens in China with The Trade Desk's Troy ...

Women to Watch 2020: Florencia Eka, The Trade Desk
Digital
Aug 18, 2020
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch 2020: Florencia Eka, The Trade Desk

Just Published

K-pop group SuperM debut Prudential-sponsored single 'We Do'
Digital
7 hours ago
Staff Reporters

K-pop group SuperM debut Prudential-sponsored ...

Insurance firm struck a partnership with the South Korean supergroup earlier this year to collaborate on wellness-oriented campaigns and activations.

Brands see Chinese seniors becoming active digital users
Data
13 hours ago
Minnie Wang

Brands see Chinese seniors becoming active digital ...

Latest Wavemaker report on China's "silver economy" finds a rise in smart products and digital campaigns are connecting with older generations.

Hakuhodo drives on through the storm
Advertising
13 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Hakuhodo drives on through the storm

AGENCY REPORT CARD: Despite facing severe challenges from a drop in client spend, Hakuhodo forged on with workplace reforms and stronger investments in community, sustainability and innovation.

Crash Course: How to avoid greenwashing
Marketing
14 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Crash Course: How to avoid greenwashing

To mark Earth Month, we bring you five tips on how to communicate with consumers about sustainability in an authentic way, and to protect your brand from being accused of greenwashing.