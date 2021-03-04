What’s the price of privacy in APAC? Please take our survey

Titanic shifts are afoot in the privacy landscape, with consumer sentiment, government regulation and major moves by the likes of Apple and Google all exerting pressure on the use of consumer data and consent collection. Whether you believe Apple and Google are operating out of concern for consumers or self-interest, there’s no denying the impact these changes are going to have on brands, their agency partners, publishers and tech players.

Asia has varying degrees of regulation and digital maturity, and a fair share of technology giants with troves of data at their disposal. That’s why Campaign Asia-Pacific, Forrester and the World Federation of Advertisers (WFA) have joined together to call upon the industry to uncover the seriousness—or lack thereof—with which players in the ecosystem are approaching the issue of consumer privacy in the region.

Is privacy a priority for brands and advertisers in APAC? Are publishers concerned about the commercial impact of the cookieless future, or delighted? And are media agencies equipped with the tools to guide their clients through the privacy-first future?

“Consumer data privacy awareness has been rising in Asia Pacific,” said Xiaofeng Wang, senior analyst at Forrester. “Forrester’s Consumer Technographics data shows that 30% of consumers in the region have already made their purchase decisions based on companies’ commitment to consumer data privacy. Meanwhile, regulators across the region are coming up with more strict consumer data privacy regulations and laws. In addition, marketers and advertisers are facing the challenge of phasing out third-party cookies by 2022. Collaborating between Forrester and Campaign, we are thrilled to launch a new privacy research that aims to understand how companies in the region adapt to a new, privacy-first era of digital advertising, and how agencies and publishers are ready to help them.”

“The WFA is delighted to be collaborating with Campaign on this survey," said Unilever's David Porter, APAC VP for the World Federation of Advertisers. "It’s always helpful to compare and contrast the views of agencies and their clients. We know our members view data governance and ethics as increasingly high priorities. We want to know where the industry as a whole stands on the fast-changing data privacy landscape, levels of readiness and the measures put in place to manage these changes. This will help the WFA and its members, with support from our agencies and partners, to ensure a principled approach to our marketing practices.”

In line with Campaign Asia-Pacific’s commitment to driving the conversations that impact the business of media, privacy is the core theme at our flagship event this year, Campaign360. Taking place virtually between May 4 through 6, the action-led programme is designed to help energise the industry’s approach to creative media, so the industry can confidently transition into the next age.

The results of the ‘Price of Privacy’ study will be presented live at Campaign360 on May 4 and will be analysed and presented in a report including exclusive interviews and commentary from leaders in media, marketing, technology and business.