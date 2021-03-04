Digital Analysis Data News
Staff Reporters
18 hours ago

What’s the price of privacy in APAC? Please take our survey

Campaign Asia-Pacific, Forrester and WFA announce a survey of brands, publishers and media agencies exploring the fast-changing data-privacy landscape in APAC and its impact on advertising.

What’s the price of privacy in APAC? Please take our survey

Titanic shifts are afoot in the privacy landscape, with consumer sentiment, government regulation and major moves by the likes of Apple and Google all exerting pressure on the use of consumer data and consent collection. Whether you believe Apple and Google are operating out of concern for consumers or self-interest, there’s no denying the impact these changes are going to have on brands, their agency partners, publishers and tech players.

Asia has varying degrees of regulation and digital maturity, and a fair share of technology giants with troves of data at their disposal. That’s why Campaign Asia-Pacific, Forrester and the World Federation of Advertisers (WFA) have joined together to call upon the industry to uncover the seriousness—or lack thereof—with which players in the ecosystem are approaching the issue of consumer privacy in the region.

Is privacy a priority for brands and advertisers in APAC? Are publishers concerned about the commercial impact of the cookieless future, or delighted? And are media agencies equipped with the tools to guide their clients through the privacy-first future?

TAKE THE SURVEY NOW

“Consumer data privacy awareness has been rising in Asia Pacific,” said Xiaofeng Wang, senior analyst at Forrester. “Forrester’s Consumer Technographics data shows that 30% of consumers in the region have already made their purchase decisions based on companies’ commitment to consumer data privacy. Meanwhile, regulators across the region are coming up with more strict consumer data privacy regulations and laws. In addition, marketers and advertisers are facing the challenge of phasing out third-party cookies by 2022. Collaborating between Forrester and Campaign, we are thrilled to launch a new privacy research that aims to understand how companies in the region adapt to a new, privacy-first era of digital advertising, and how agencies and publishers are ready to help them.”

“The WFA is delighted to be collaborating with Campaign on this survey," said Unilever's David Porter, APAC VP for the World Federation of Advertisers. "It’s always helpful to compare and contrast the views of agencies and their clients. We know our members view data governance and ethics as increasingly high priorities. We want to know where the industry as a whole stands on the fast-changing data privacy landscape, levels of readiness and the measures put in place to manage these changes. This will help the WFA and its members, with support from our agencies and partners, to ensure a principled approach to our marketing practices.”

In line with Campaign Asia-Pacific’s commitment to driving the conversations that impact the business of media, privacy is the core theme at our flagship event this year, Campaign360. Taking place virtually between May 4 through 6, the action-led programme is designed to help energise the industry’s approach to creative media, so the industry can confidently transition into the next age.

The results of the ‘Price of Privacy’ study will be presented live at Campaign360 on May 4 and will be analysed and presented in a report including exclusive interviews and commentary from leaders in media, marketing, technology and business. 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Airbnb slashes spend in permanent shift from performance marketing to brand

1 Airbnb slashes spend in permanent shift from performance marketing to brand

Dentsu's Wendy Clark: ‘If I don’t use my position to change the face of the industry, shame on me’

2 Dentsu's Wendy Clark: ‘If I don’t use my position to change the face of the industry, shame on me’

Here are your 2021 Spikes Asia Awards winners

3 Spikes Grand Prix and special awards announced

'Extinction date' packaging design wins gold at Young Spikes integrated competition

4 'Extinction date' packaging design wins gold at Young Spikes integrated competition

Mark Read's WPP growth plan includes greater focus on Asia and agency integration

5 Mark Read's WPP growth plan includes greater focus on Asia and agency integration

US ad giants Omnicom and Interpublic cut 10,000 roles in 2020

6 US ad giants Omnicom and Interpublic cut 10,000 roles in 2020

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

7 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

'Here today, gone tomorrow' wins Young Spikes film gold

8 'Here today, gone tomorrow' wins Young Spikes film gold

OMG takes group approach to new Hong Kong leadership

9 OMG takes group approach to new Hong Kong leadership

How Hyundai Genesis responded when Tiger Woods crashed in one of its cars

10 How Hyundai Genesis responded when Tiger Woods crashed in one of its cars

Related Articles

Privacy Sandbox, Universal IDs, data clean rooms: What cookie-less solutions should advertisers in APAC get behind?
Advertising
Dec 14, 2020
Jessica Goodfellow

Privacy Sandbox, Universal IDs, data clean rooms: ...

Advertising practices that fall under privacy laws: A guide for APAC marketers
Advertising
Dec 17, 2020
Ravi Ganesh

Advertising practices that fall under privacy laws: ...

As the cookie crumbles, IAS report reveals different data privacy attitudes across APAC
Advertising
May 20, 2020
Rahul Sachitanand

As the cookie crumbles, IAS report reveals ...

Google signals no delay to third-party cookie timeline
Advertising
Apr 1, 2020
Omar Oakes

Google signals no delay to third-party cookie timeline

Just Published

GoFundMe launches #StopAsianHate campaign in US
Advertising
4 hours ago
Sabrina Sanchez

GoFundMe launches #StopAsianHate campaign in US

The US campaign includes a central hub for donations to AAPI (Asian American and Pacific Islander) organisations.

Peugeot bids to move upmarket with brand refresh and global campaign
Advertising
5 hours ago
Fayola Douglas

Peugeot bids to move upmarket with brand refresh ...

The new logo and campaign signify a new time for the Peugeot lion.

Pret a Manger calls global creative review
Advertising
5 hours ago
Maria Iu

Pret a Manger calls global creative review

Brand wants 'digital creative expertise'.

Creative and media deliver 'stronger performance' for Havas
Advertising
5 hours ago
Maisie Mccabe

Creative and media deliver 'stronger performance' ...

Organic revenue decline of 7.5% in the last quarter of 2020 puts Havas in the middle of the holding companies to have reported so far.