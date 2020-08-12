Marketing News
Diana Bradley
Aug 13, 2020

There is now a mayo-themed Hellmann's Island on Animal Crossing

And its residents want to make change in the real world.

Ever want to escape to a mayonnaise-themed island?

Of course you have. And now’s your chance—at least virtually.

Hellmann’s Canada has created an island in Nintendo’s Animal Crossing: New Horizons, giving gamers the opportunity to make change in the real world by converting their virtual food waste into real food for people in need.

If you’re not familiar with Animal Crossing’s food ecosystem, here’s a primer: In the game, there is a variety of food that players can acquire and sell for large amounts of Bells, a form of currency. Turnips, the most valuable food, can be purchased by players on the Stalk Market, but they become virtually worthless if not sold within a week.

From August 17-22, players can visit Hellmann’s Island to drop off their spoiled turnips. In exchange, Hellmann’s will donate to Second Harvest, Canada’s largest food-rescue charity, to provide 25,000 meals for vulnerable communities across the country.

To access Hellmann’s Island, players must direct message Hellmann’s Canada on Twitter @HellmannsCanada to receive their personal dodo code, which will be shared on a first-come, first-served basis.

After dropping turnips off, players can explore other attractions on the island, such as Hellmann’s Farm, where visitors can take a peaceful stroll through picturesque canola fields or catch a glimpse of other ingredients, including freshly laid eggs from free-run hens and barrels of vinegar.

Other must-see island locations include the Second Harvest Outdoor Kitchen; Able Sisters Merch Shop to download Hellmann’s-inspired dresses, t-shirts and jackets; Resident Services to check out the bulletin board for more tips on how to be creative and make the most of what’s in their fridge and reduce food waste; and Ribbon Island to pole vault over to an island shaped like Hellmann’s iconic ribbon for a quick photo opp.

Hellmann’s Canada parent Unilever Canada is supporting the brand on this effort.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons had sold more than 13 million units worldwide by early May, according to GamesIndustry.biz.

Source:
PRWeek

