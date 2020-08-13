brand purpose
There is now a mayo-themed Hellmann's Island on Animal Crossing
And its residents want to make change in the real world.
Talkin’ bout a revolution
‘Purpose’ is a wonderful starting point, but a dangerous means to an end, and a poor substitute for self-awareness. Its moment is passing, argues a semiotician and cultural strategy consultant.
Frontline heroes they are, yet Singlife's celebration of them is less heroic
A lesson in how poor semantics can lead to an erosion of brand purpose.
APAC work wins half of Warc's 2020 purpose awards
Airbnb's country pub project wins the grand prix, with work from India, Japan, Singapore, Indonesia and Malaysia also feted.
Does social brand purpose really matter to consumers?
Perhaps not as much as marketers think it does, according to some recent research.
How brand purpose is driving loyalty in China
The ever-pragmatic Chinese consumer is increasingly looking beyond functionality to brands whose values align with their own
