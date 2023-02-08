Opinions
Kian Bakhtiari
3 days ago

How brands can authentically connect with Gen-Z Muslims

Muslim communities feel unseen, misrepresented and stereotyped. New in-depth research offers lessons for brands to connect with this group’s younger generation.

How brands can authentically connect with Gen-Z Muslims

It was the disconnect between young Muslims' experiences and narratives in the mainstream media – noticed by our community at The People – that proved to be the catalyst for our platform and subsequent report, “Next-gen Muslims”.

Islam is the world’s second-largest religion after Christianity, with more than two billion followers. But only 1.6% of respondents to the Advertising Association's 2021 All In census identified as Muslim, with a corresponding figure of just 0.4% of British journalists. This tells you that the Muslim experience is often narrated from the perspective of others. As a result, Muslim communities feel unseen, misrepresented and stereotyped.

Our report is the distillation of six months of community interviews, surveys and analysis. The community response has been unreal from the start. More than 16,000 young Muslims agreed to share their stories with us.

From this, we’re able to produce three lessons to help brands and agencies connect with young Muslims as consumers and employees in an authentic way:

Understand the nuances of Islam

A new generation of young Muslims is redefining what faith and cultural identity look like. Many are first, second or third-generation immigrants and have grown up in a completely different world from their parents.

The latest census shows that Muslims now make up 6.5% of the population in England and Wales (3.9 million people). Muslim is a broad umbrella, including practising, non-practising, cultural Muslims and converts. It is estimated that 5,200 Britons embrace Islam annually, with 100,000 converts in the UK.

If your brand doesn’t have a strategy to engage with Muslim communities, you are limiting its total addressable market and revenue. Future-facing brands can use their platform to ensure Muslim audiences feel comfortable with their faith and identity.

There’s as much variance within Islam as there is outside. Every Muslim community, culture, sect and school of thought is different. Brands need to treat Muslims as individuals with unique hopes, dreams and ambitions, not as a homogenous group. Western media struggles to accurately represent the nuances and intricacies of the Muslim experience.

Our research uncovered that 97% of young Muslims don’t feel accurately represented in media and popular culture. Many young Muslims feel their experiences are translated into lazy but palatable stereotypes. Marketing teams should apply an intersectional approach to Muslim representation to avoid stereotyping. The most effective marketing plans will be built around the shared values that unite Muslims.

Recognise the ‘Muslim tax’ and act on it

Muslims experience the greatest economic disadvantage of any faith group in UK society. They are more likely than non-Muslims to experience unemployment, housing, education and health difficulties. Nearly 40% of Muslims live in the most deprived areas in England and Wales. According to the Muslim Census, 50% of Muslim households are living in poverty in the UK, compared with 18% of the national population. Moreover, about one in five British Muslims has used a food bank because of the cost-of-living crisis. If that wasn’t enough, one in five Muslims is in full-time employment, compared with one in three of the overall population.

Within the Muslim community, these external barriers are known as the “Muslim tax”. Muslims feel they need to apply extra effort to be on an equal playing field with the rest of society. Young Muslims have limited networks and employment options. The “Muslim tax” motivates many young Muslims to work harder and change their trajectory. Companies have the resources to widen access to opportunities and networks for young Muslims in the UK.

Grasp new market opportunities

Muslim consumers are hyper-aware of how brands communicate and represent their communities. Facing limited representation and widespread generalisation – including Islamophobia – many Muslims have been in defence mode since the early 2000s. Nowadays, when brands attempt to reach young Muslims, it draws scepticism. And rightly so, given decades of misrepresentation or incommunicado.

Muslims in the UK contribute £31bn to the economy with £20bn in spending power. While most marketers want to communicate with the Muslim community they are unsure where to begin. Young Muslims are actively looking for brands to connect with them in a creative and honest way so those that do can benefit from first-mover advantage.

Getting it right is predicated on collaborating with Muslim community members to inform your brand strategy and activation. Most brand campaigns still centre on Ramadan. Muslims expect communication all year round, not just on special occasions. Using positive, well-researched and accurate narratives is paramount. Your campaigns don’t need to be overly preachy, worthy or serious. Think of them as an opportunity to collaborate with Muslim communities and celebrate their cultures.

Kian Bakhtiari is the founder of creative research and strategy company The People.

Source:
Campaign UK

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Beyond measure: How metrics can power a winning TikTok strategy

1 Beyond measure: How metrics can power a winning TikTok strategy

Copycat accusations fly: Cathay Pacific calls out SIA for lack of originality in latest brand campaign

2 Copycat accusations fly: Cathay Pacific calls out SIA for lack of originality in latest brand campaign

Wavemaker Asia Pacific CEO Gordon Domlija exits agency abruptly

3 Wavemaker Asia Pacific CEO Gordon Domlija exits agency abruptly

ChatGPT in advertising: Will clients pay the same for AI-generated campaigns?

4 ChatGPT in advertising: Will clients pay the same for AI-generated campaigns?

Updated: Here are all the brands running ads at Super Bowl LVII

5 Updated: Here are all the brands running ads at Super Bowl LVII

Creative Minds: Sui Yao was once an emo teen who wished for a 7-sec memory

6 Creative Minds: Sui Yao was once an emo teen who wished for a 7-sec memory

Women to Watch Greater China 2023

7 Women to Watch Greater China 2023

Google announces Bard, it's answer to rival ChatGPT

8 Google announces Bard, it's answer to rival ChatGPT

APAC agency rankings: Mindshare's wins help narrow gap with Zenith after PepsiCo switch

9 APAC agency rankings: Mindshare's wins help narrow gap with Zenith after PepsiCo switch

Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

10 Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

Related Articles

Gen-Z conservatism is changing fashion in China
Sep 16, 2020
Jiaqi Luo

Gen-Z conservatism is changing fashion in China

How Cathay Pacific, Shell and Mercer used the pandemic to sharpen their brand purpose
Mar 31, 2021
Rahul Sachitanand

How Cathay Pacific, Shell and Mercer used the ...

Does ‘brand purpose’ messaging actually impact consumer behavior?
Mar 3, 2021
Sabrina Sanchez

Does ‘brand purpose’ messaging actually impact ...

Interest in brand purpose heightened during pandemic and social unrest
Feb 23, 2021
Rahul Sachitanand

Interest in brand purpose heightened during ...

Just Published

Digital agencies weigh on IPG’s 2023 growth forecast
2 hours ago
Alison Weissbrot

Digital agencies weigh on IPG’s 2023 growth forecast

Despite strong 7% y-o-y organic growth in 2022, Interpublic Group expects softness at agencies including R/GA and Huge to drag on 2023 performance.

Disney to shave $5.5 billion in costs, impacting 7,000 jobs
3 hours ago
Jessica Heygate

Disney to shave $5.5 billion in costs, impacting ...

Media conglomerate, which saw ad revenue across its streaming services decline in the most recent quarter, reveals major reorganization as Bob Iger retakes the helm.

40 Under 40 2022: Shamsul Islam, Wavemaker
2 days ago
Staff Reporters

40 Under 40 2022: Shamsul Islam, Wavemaker

Passionate about digital transformation, Islam believes organisations that invest and set themselves up in the right way today will be the ones to win in the future.

January 2023 advertiser of the month: Oreo X Blackpink
2 days ago
Samuel Tan

January 2023 advertiser of the month: Oreo X Blackpink

Data from YouGov BrandIndex shows the iconic sandwich cookie's pastel pink makeover lifted its awareness in Thailand, big time.