Aug 13, 2020
There is now a mayo-themed Hellmann's Island on Animal Crossing
And its residents want to make change in the real world.
Jul 10, 2020
Creative agency uses Animal Crossing to source new talent
A UK agency is looking for someone to take up a three-month paid internship. But don't apply IRL.
May 28, 2020
Satisfy your virtual hunger with a virtual food delivery on Animal Crossing
Enjoy virtual snacks brought to you by a virtual fleet of Deliveroo riders.
May 8, 2020
Sentosa resort re-opens—in Animal Crossing
Recreation recreation: A virtual version of the Singapore destination debuts in the popular Nintendo Switch game, with help from BBH Singapore.
