The top 10 video games in Asia-Pacific

The Asia-Pacific region boasts 55% of the world's population of 3 billion gamers, according to Newzoo. But what are they playing? In our first-ever look at brand sentiment about video-game franchises in APAC, massive global names dominate the top 10, but we also see great variation in popularity across the region's markets.

The following facts about Asia's favourite video-game brands are derived from the 2021 edition of Campaign Asia-Pacific's exclusive Asia's Top 1000 Brands research, done in partnership with Nielsen IQ. The region's most comprehensive research on consumer brand perception, Asia's Top 1000 Brands asks consumers in 14 Asia-Pacific markets to name the brands they consider the best in 15 major product and service categories. From this, we compile the overall Asia's Top 1000 Brands ranking, a list of the top 100 brands in each market, and a variety of features and category-based reports like this one.

Without further ado, here are Asia's top 10 video-game brands:

Brand 2021 League of Legends 1 Call of Duty 2 Minecraft 3 Final Fantasy 4 Counter-Strike 5 Animal Crossing 6 Grand Theft Auto 7 Resident Evil 8 Fortnite 9 Super Smash Bros 10



MORE GAME STATS

Additional fast facts from our survey of the region's favourite game franchises.

Market-specific No. 1 rankings:

Call of Duty (6): Australia, India, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, New Zealand

League of Legends (5): China, Korea, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Vietnam

Minecraft (1): Singapore

Final Fantasy (1): Thailand

Animal Crossing (1): Japan

Lowest market-specific ranking for the members of the regional top 5:

League of Legends: Australia (9)

Call of Duty: Hong Kong (7)

Minecraft: Taiwan (7)

Final Fantasy: Taiwan (11)

Counterstrike: Japan (17)

Brands 11-20 (alphabetical order):

Apex Legends

Assassin's Creed

Borderlands

Cyberpunk 2077

Dota

Forza Horizon

Left 4 Dead 2

Overwatch

Red Dead Redemption

The Walking Dead

Top-5 rankings in specific markets for games that rank in the second 10 regionally:

Dota: Malaysia (2), Philippines (3), Singapore (4), Indonesia (5)

Overwatch: Korea (2), Vietnam (4), China (5)

Asassin's Creed: Taiwan (5)

The Walking Dead: Vietnam (3)