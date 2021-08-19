The top 10 video games in Asia-Pacific

The Asia-Pacific region boasts 55% of the world's population of 3 billion gamers, according to Newzoo. But what are they playing? In our first-ever look at brand sentiment about video-game franchises in APAC, massive global names dominate the top 10, but we also see great variation in popularity across the region's markets.
The following facts about Asia's favourite video-game brands are derived from the 2021 edition of Campaign Asia-Pacific's exclusive Asia's Top 1000 Brands research, done in partnership with Nielsen IQ. The region's most comprehensive research on consumer brand perception, Asia's Top 1000 Brands asks consumers in 14 Asia-Pacific markets to name the brands they consider the best in 15 major product and service categories. From this, we compile the overall Asia's Top 1000 Brands ranking, a list of the top 100 brands in each market, and a variety of features and category-based reports like this one.
Without further ado, here are Asia's top 10 video-game brands:
|Brand
|2021
|League of Legends
|1
|Call of Duty
|2
|Minecraft
|3
|Final Fantasy
|4
|Counter-Strike
|5
|Animal Crossing
|6
|Grand Theft Auto
|7
|Resident Evil
|8
|Fortnite
|9
|Super Smash Bros
|10
MORE GAME STATS
Additional fast facts from our survey of the region's favourite game franchises.
Market-specific No. 1 rankings:
- Call of Duty (6): Australia, India, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, New Zealand
- League of Legends (5): China, Korea, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Vietnam
- Minecraft (1): Singapore
- Final Fantasy (1): Thailand
- Animal Crossing (1): Japan
Lowest market-specific ranking for the members of the regional top 5:
- League of Legends: Australia (9)
- Call of Duty: Hong Kong (7)
- Minecraft: Taiwan (7)
- Final Fantasy: Taiwan (11)
- Counterstrike: Japan (17)
Brands 11-20 (alphabetical order):
- Apex Legends
- Assassin's Creed
- Borderlands
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Dota
- Forza Horizon
- Left 4 Dead 2
- Overwatch
- Red Dead Redemption
- The Walking Dead
Top-5 rankings in specific markets for games that rank in the second 10 regionally:
- Dota: Malaysia (2), Philippines (3), Singapore (4), Indonesia (5)
- Overwatch: Korea (2), Vietnam (4), China (5)
- Asassin's Creed: Taiwan (5)
- The Walking Dead: Vietnam (3)
