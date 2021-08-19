Marketing Analysis Data
Matthew Miller
Aug 19, 2021

The top 10 video games in Asia-Pacific

For the first time, our Asia's Top 1000 Brands research asked people across APAC to tell us which video games they think are the best. See which franchises reign supreme, across the region and in individual markets.

The top 10 video games in Asia-Pacific

The Asia-Pacific region boasts 55% of the world's population of 3 billion gamers, according to Newzoo. But what are they playing? In our first-ever look at brand sentiment about video-game franchises in APAC, massive global names dominate the top 10, but we also see great variation in popularity across the region's markets.  

The following facts about Asia's favourite video-game brands are derived from the 2021 edition of Campaign Asia-Pacific's exclusive Asia's Top 1000 Brands research, done in partnership with Nielsen IQ. The region's most comprehensive research on consumer brand perception, Asia's Top 1000 Brands asks consumers in 14 Asia-Pacific markets to name the brands they consider the best in 15 major product and service categories. From this, we compile the overall Asia's Top 1000 Brands ranking, a list of the top 100 brands in each market, and a variety of features and category-based reports like this one.

Without further ado, here are Asia's top 10 video-game brands:

Brand 2021
League of Legends 1
Call of Duty 2
Minecraft 3
Final Fantasy 4
Counter-Strike 5
Animal Crossing 6
Grand Theft Auto 7
Resident Evil 8
Fortnite 9
Super Smash Bros 10


MORE GAME STATS
Additional fast facts from our survey of the region's favourite game franchises.

Market-specific No. 1 rankings:

  • Call of Duty (6): Australia, India, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, New Zealand
  • League of Legends (5): China, Korea, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Vietnam 
  • Minecraft (1): Singapore
  • Final Fantasy (1): Thailand
  • Animal Crossing (1): Japan

Lowest market-specific ranking for the members of the regional top 5:

  • League of Legends: Australia (9)
  • Call of Duty: Hong Kong (7)
  • Minecraft: Taiwan (7)
  • Final Fantasy: Taiwan (11)
  • Counterstrike: Japan (17)

Brands 11-20 (alphabetical order):

  • Apex Legends
  • Assassin's Creed
  • Borderlands
  • Cyberpunk 2077
  • Dota
  • Forza Horizon
  • Left 4 Dead 2
  • Overwatch
  • Red Dead Redemption
  • The Walking Dead

Top-5 rankings in specific markets for games that rank in the second 10 regionally:

  • Dota: Malaysia (2), Philippines (3), Singapore (4), Indonesia (5)  
  • Overwatch: Korea (2), Vietnam (4), China (5)
  • Asassin's Creed: Taiwan (5)
  • The Walking Dead: Vietnam (3)
This article is filed under...
Top 10: Asia-Pacific's favourite brands in specific product and service categories
Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Accused of harassment, Gigil co-founder files libel complaint

1 Accused of harassment, Gigil co-founder files libel complaint

Indian sex-wellness brand Skore launches ‘Cliteracy drive’

2 Indian sex-wellness brand Skore launches ‘Cliteracy drive’

Women to Watch 2021: Celebrating the torchbearers in the APAC marcomms industry

3 Women to Watch 2021: Celebrating the torchbearers in the APAC marcomms industry

Wunderman Thompson's APAC CEO Annette Male lands Facebook role

4 Wunderman Thompson's APAC CEO Annette Male lands Facebook role

How to promote your brand on Connected TV

5 How to promote your brand on Connected TV

Letter from the editors

6 Letter from the editors

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

7 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

$3.3 billion Unilever media pitch wraps, WPP retains largest remit

8 $3.3 billion Unilever media pitch wraps, WPP retains largest remit

Wunderman Thompson merges APAC and EMEA leadership under Ewen Sturgeon

9 Wunderman Thompson merges APAC and EMEA leadership under Ewen Sturgeon

Close-knit New Zealand favours brands that are part of the social fabric

10 Close-knit New Zealand favours brands that are part of the social fabric

Related Articles

Asia's Top 1000 Brands 2021
Marketing
Jul 19, 2021
Staff Reporters

Asia's Top 1000 Brands 2021

The top 10 beer brands in Asia-Pacific
Marketing
1 day ago
Matthew Miller

The top 10 beer brands in Asia-Pacific

The top 10 snacks and candies in Asia-Pacific
Marketing
Aug 26, 2021
Matthew Miller

The top 10 snacks and candies in Asia-Pacific

Leaps and dives: The biggest brand moves in Asia's Top 1000 Brands
Marketing
Jul 19, 2021
Matthew Miller

Leaps and dives: The biggest brand moves in Asia's ...

Just Published

Rethinking age: How to make sense of the 'senior renaissance'
Advertising
10 hours ago
Quynh Nguyen

Rethinking age: How to make sense of the 'senior ...

VMLY&R's Vietnam strategy lead offers a reboot for your thinking about consumers who are over 60, as well five recommendations for effectively reaching out to these vibrant, busy individuals.

CMOs will find it challenging to continue to virtually engage with customers: Salesforce's Wendy Walker
Marketing
10 hours ago
Rahul Sachitanand

CMOs will find it challenging to continue to ...

Salesforce's senior director of marketing in APAC holds forth on an explosion in data sources, saturation in virtual marketing and the re-skilling required for marketers as pandemic changes to the market turn permanent.

Bots account for 8% of organic search traffic and 37% of direct traffic: Cheq report
Advertising
10 hours ago
Jessica Goodfellow

Bots account for 8% of organic search traffic and ...

EXCLUSIVE: The cybersecurity firm finds invalid traffic is causing missed SEO conversion and skewing marketing analytics.

Unilever confirms $3.3 billion media roster
Media
16 hours ago
Arvind Hickman

Unilever confirms $3.3 billion media roster

FMCG giant said new agency set-up will support new 'Get on the frontline' marketing philosophy.