Leaps and dives: The biggest brand moves in Asia's Top 1000 Brands

Each year when the new Asia's Top 1000 Brands data arrives from Nielsen IQ, one of the first things we do is apply some sorting in Excel to see which brands have moved the furthest up or down the ranking.

This year, due some methodology tweaks, this exercise revealed changes that were more eye-popping than usual. When you run a research project for over a decade and a half, you have to make adjustments along the way in order to capture reality to the best of your ability. The changes we made this year—especially giving more weight to the responses of people in China and India—aimed to do just that. And based on a large influx of Asia-based brands into the Top 1000 (213 brands entered the top 1000 this year, as opposed to 53 last year), we believe we succeeded.

That influx has led to larger than usual swings. While last year's largest gain (by an existing member of the Top 1000) was 363 positions, this year's biggest shift upward is a whopping 702 positions, and 14 brands moved up by more than 500 slots.

As in other years, our additions of or changes to categories (see the Methodology for details) also made an impact, which explains why you will see many gaming franchises and home-delivery services in the lists below.

With that as background, let's dig in.

We'll look in turn at the biggest shifts in each of the following areas:

The top 10

The (rest of the) top 100

Overall

By Tiers: 101-250, 251-500, 501-1000

THE TOP 10

In the rarified air of the top 10, the cast of characters remains unchanged from last year, and the top three brands (Samsung, Apple and Panasonic) appear in the same order. Past that a lot of shifting went on. Sony and Philips notched two-spot gains—significant at this level—while Nestle's five-position drop to 10th qualifies as earth-shaking, for the top 10.

Brand 2020 2021 Shift Sony 6 4 2 Philips 10 8 2 Nestle 5 10 -5

THE (REST OF THE) TOP 100

The influx of brands popular in China and India, as well as our addition of categories for game franchises and delivery services, put a bunch of new brands into the top 100, including three that are new to the top 1000. The tables below show all the brands in the 2021 top 100 that moved by 10 positions or more.

Biggest gains in the top 100 (list includes all brands that gained 10 or more spots):

Brand 2020 2021 Shift Farmland N/A 82 ∞ League of Legends N/A 96 ∞ Grab Food N/A 97 ∞ Didi Chuxing 263 45 218 Ola 234 87 147 WeChat 117 27 90 Nintendo Switch 167 81 86 Huawei 120 67 53 SK-II 143 99 44 Dell 100 59 41 7-Eleven 101 60 41 Twitter 69 35 34 Uber 76 47 29 Toyota 66 38 28 Burberry 113 85 28 Levi's 68 43 25 Epson 82 57 25 Oreo 91 66 25 Zara 49 32 17 Kellogg's 59 42 17 Michelin 81 65 16 Quaker 92 76 16 Lego 95 79 16 Christian Dior 87 73 14 Netflix 67 54 13 Nissin 73 61 12 L'Oreal 47 36 11 BMW 83 72 11 Ikea 31 21 10 Amazon 33 23 10 Huggies 60 50 10 Cartier 84 74 10 DHL 103 93 10

Biggest drops in the top 100 (list includes all brands that lost 10 or more spots):

Brand 2020 2021 Shift Dove 27 83 -56 Shiseido 57 92 -35 Watsons 34 68 -34 Grab 43 75 -32 Kraft 61 91 -30 Heinz 29 51 -22 Coca-Cola 11 31 -20 Facebook Messenger 51 71 -20 Line 64 84 -20 Uniqlo 70 90 -20 Panadol 44 62 -18 Calvin Klein 53 69 -16 PayPal 41 56 -15 Heineken 74 89 -15 Yahoo 72 86 -14 Meiji 22 34 -12

OVERALL

This section shows the 25 biggest gains and 25 biggest losses in the entire Top 1000 Brands list. The impact of giving greater weight to respondents in China and India is clear to see here, not only in brands that originate from those markets but also international brands that are very popular in them, such as Coach.

From here onward, we've excluded brands that are new to the Top 1000 this year, as their gains are technically infinite. In other words, we've listed only brands that were present in the 2020 top 1000. You can see all 213 new brands by looking for the designation "new" in the Top 1000 list.

Top 25 biggest gains overall:

Brand 2020 2021 Shift Coach 969 267 702 Nestum 915 224 691 Macalline 927 276 651 Sinopec 841 210 631 China Unicom 827 227 600 JD 852 291 561 Petro China 785 241 544 Yunnan Baiyao 955 421 534 Taj 965 447 518 Baidu 734 217 517 State Bank of India (SBI) 835 319 516 Surf Excel 910 400 510 Redbus 810 304 506 China Auto Rental 726 223 503 China Merchants Bank 854 366 488 Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) 994 512 482 Airtel 733 270 463 MakeMyTrip 818 367 451 Jio 738 293 445 flipkart 761 316 445 Oracle 967 534 433 Paytm 796 370 426 SF Express 744 324 420 Haidilao 547 136 411

Top 25 biggest drops overall:

Brand 2020 2021 Shift Wrigley's Arrow 248 1000 -752 Thai Airways 191 772 -581 Sunkist 176 684 -508 Powerade 238 733 -495 Spritzer 479 970 -491 Skippy 244 731 -487 Garmin 369 854 -485 Shinhan bank 362 845 -483 Tresemme 495 964 -469 Doublemint 150 612 -462 Google Play 348 802 -454 Schweppes 250 691 -441 Fitbit 206 644 -438 Nestea 201 621 -420 E Mart 525 944 -419 Godiva 262 680 -418 Super Nintendo Entertainment System (SNES) 300 696 -396 Lucozade 513 905 -392 Scott's 519 896 -377 Rakuten 287 663 -376 Nespray 577 949 -372 GS Caltex 454 816 -362 Perrier 305 659 -354 Esprit 647 994 -347 Tong Ren Tang 494 836 -342

Finally, here are the top 25 gains and drops for each of three broad tiers of the Top 1000: 101-250, 251-500 and 501-1000. While some of the brands here have already appeared above, you'll also see some other notable moves.

BY TIERS: 101-250

Biggest gains:

Brand 2020 2021 Shift Nestum 915 224 691 Sinopec 841 210 631 China Unicom 827 227 600 Petro China 785 241 544 Baidu 734 217 517 China Auto Rental 726 223 503 Haidilao 547 136 411 China Mobile 571 165 406 Lenovo 582 189 393 Ctrip 609 219 390 Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Asia (ICBC Asia) 572 212 360 Midea 395 133 262 Bank of China 346 121 225 Zalora 425 247 178 Tencent 381 236 145 Alipay 257 120 137 Nutrilite 282 159 123 Haier 233 115 118 MasterKong 278 163 115 Apollo 220 110 110 Telegram 321 215 106 Budweiser 280 181 99 Bosch 297 198 99 Nintendo 3DS 328 240 88 Big Bazaar 252 166 86

Biggest drops:

Brand 2020 2021 Shift Air Asia 38 204 -166 Nutella 75 218 -143 Evian 127 244 -117 Lipton 52 154 -102 Nivea 123 207 -84 Rolex 45 127 -82 Sprite 154 229 -75 Hugo Boss 165 235 -70 Morinaga 110 177 -67 Expedia 126 192 -66 Pocari Sweat 89 153 -64 Whiskas 107 167 -60 Emirates 161 213 -52 Del Monte 85 134 -49 Casio 142 191 -49 Avis 185 233 -48 EPL / English Premier League 114 161 -47 Agoda 105 151 -46 Singapore Airlines 129 175 -46 Traveloka 192 237 -45 Pepsi 106 149 -43 100 Plus 173 216 -43 American International Assurance (AIA) 184 225 -41 Red Bull 128 168 -40 Nintendo Wii 133 173 -40

BY TIERS: 251-500

Biggest gains:

Brand 2020 2021 Shift Coach 969 267 702 Macalline 927 276 651 JD 852 291 561 Yunnan Baiyao 955 421 534 Taj 965 447 518 State Bank of India (SBI) 835 319 516 Surf Excel 910 400 510 Redbus 810 304 506 China Merchants Bank 854 366 488 Airtel 733 270 463 MakeMyTrip 818 367 451 Jio 738 293 445 Flipkart 761 316 445 Paytm 796 370 426 SF Express 744 324 420 Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL) 844 451 393 Snickers 689 302 387 HDFC Bank 717 349 368 Nongfu Spring 745 380 365 Sagawa 606 251 355 Himalaya 719 387 332 ICICI Bank 694 389 305 Tata 550 274 276 iQiyi 630 356 274 Indian Premier League 616 357 259

Biggest drops:

Brand 2020 2021 Shift The Body Shop 168 442 -274 Tropicana 134 392 -258 Mentos 137 375 -238 Yves St Laurent (YSL) 212 443 -231 Pantene 125 354 -229 Seiko 210 438 -228 Sunsilk 200 422 -222 Arnotts 230 434 -204 Purina 266 465 -199 Minute Maid 122 306 -184 Palmolive 284 468 -184 Lux 104 281 -177 Maxims 293 467 -174 Bear Brand 288 459 -171 Boss 302 471 -169 Friskies 242 408 -166 Standard Chartered Bank (SCB) 331 495 -164 Gatorade 121 277 -156 Acer 203 359 -156 Dutch Lady 180 326 -146 Mitsubishi Electric 351 493 -142 Walmart 335 476 -141 Head & Shoulders 157 294 -137 Tylenol 193 328 -135 Mead Johnson 264 399 -135

BY TIERS: 501-1000

Biggest gains:

Brand 2020 2021 Shift Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) 994 512 482 Oracle 967 534 433 Raymond 913 507 406 Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) 932 535 397 Crest 898 518 380 K-24 990 617 373 Lakme 963 592 371 Lactum 980 627 353 China Construction Bank 978 675 303 EQ 909 608 301 Mizuno 945 667 278 Unity Pharmacy 870 595 275 Farmina 998 727 271 Norton 968 703 265 Horlicks 819 565 254 Idemitsu 925 671 254 Aptamil 935 687 248 Blue Dart 867 630 237 Nitori 801 569 232 Kinley 889 658 231 Nissay 958 737 221 Boost 833 623 210 Moony 756 556 200 GAP 923 725 198 Air India 746 553 193

Biggest drops:

This list is exactly the same as the list of the greatest drops overall (see above).