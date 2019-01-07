video games

Top 10: Asia's favourite video games
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

For the first time, our Asia's Top 1000 Brands research asked people across APAC to tell us which video games they think are the best. See which franchises reign supreme, across the region and in individual markets.

Video games can help brands understand what makes people tick
Jan 7, 2019
Tom Bedwell

From building immersive worlds to creating enduring characters, games offer lessons on engaging today's consumers.

