1 day ago
Top 10: Asia's favourite video games
For the first time, our Asia's Top 1000 Brands research asked people across APAC to tell us which video games they think are the best. See which franchises reign supreme, across the region and in individual markets.
Jan 7, 2019
Video games can help brands understand what makes people tick
From building immersive worlds to creating enduring characters, games offer lessons on engaging today's consumers.
