The top 10 most visited Southeast Asia ecommerce sites

Source: Map of E-commerce Yearend Report 2020, from iPrice, with SimilarWeb and Appsflyer.
- Singapore saw the biggest annual increase in traffic to online shopping platforms (35%), followed by the Philippines (21%), Vietnam (19%), Malaysia (17%), Thailand (15%), and Indonesia (6%).
- Consumers in Southeast Asia spent an overall average of US$32 per order in 2020, 19% higher than in 2019. Singapore and Malaysia saw the highest average basket size of US$61 and US$41, respectively.
- The rate of uninstallation of shopping apps increased through the year, showing that shoppers became more selective after a period of experimentation.
Top of the Charts: Key data at a glance