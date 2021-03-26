Data News
The top 10 most visited Southeast Asia ecommerce sites

TOP OF THE CHARTS: Shopee runs away with the race for most 2020 visitors, according to a report from iPrice, SimilarWeb and Appsflyer.

Source: Map of E-commerce Yearend Report 2020, from iPrice, with SimilarWeb and Appsflyer. 

  • Singapore saw the biggest annual increase in traffic to online shopping platforms (35%), followed by the Philippines (21%), Vietnam (19%), Malaysia (17%), Thailand (15%), and Indonesia (6%).
  • Consumers in Southeast Asia spent an overall average of US$32 per order in 2020, 19% higher than in 2019. Singapore and Malaysia saw the highest average basket size of US$61 and US$41, respectively.
  • The rate of uninstallation of shopping apps increased through the year, showing that shoppers became more selective after a period of experimentation.
