lazada
UM wins multi-market AOR appointment from Lazada
The ecommerce platform hands the IPG Mediabrands agency a full-scope remit covering Singapore, Malaysia, The Philippines and Thailand
'This is a pivotal moment in ecommerce history': Lazada Group CMO
Mary Zhou is employing brand connections, shoppertainment, virtual malls and the ecommerce giant's Super Brand Day concept to drive growth in Southeast Asia's cutthroat online-retail sector.
COVID drove big ecommerce shifts, but what trends will stick?
CAMPAIGN CONNECT: With the advent and growth of subscription businesses, direct-to-consumer brands and live streaming, it may never be business as usual again.
GroupM to offer clients preferential access to Lazada assets
WPP's media arm said it is first agency group to strike an ecommerce partnership of this type.
How to succeed in ecommerce during a pandemic: Reprise
Handy tips for brands from the agency’s global ecommerce heads.
Lazada, Shopee called out for inflated pricing on masks, other COVID-19 gear
Vietnam, Thailand among countries to sanction platforms, even as other countries delist dodgy products and urge rational pricing.
