lazada

UM wins multi-market AOR appointment from Lazada
Aug 20, 2020
Staff Reporters

UM wins multi-market AOR appointment from Lazada

The ecommerce platform hands the IPG Mediabrands agency a full-scope remit covering Singapore, Malaysia, The Philippines and Thailand

'This is a pivotal moment in ecommerce history': Lazada Group CMO
Jul 21, 2020
Rahul Sachitanand

'This is a pivotal moment in ecommerce history': Lazada Group CMO

Mary Zhou is employing brand connections, shoppertainment, virtual malls and the ecommerce giant's Super Brand Day concept to drive growth in Southeast Asia's cutthroat online-retail sector.

COVID drove big ecommerce shifts, but what trends will stick?
Jun 4, 2020
Rahul Sachitanand

COVID drove big ecommerce shifts, but what trends will stick?

CAMPAIGN CONNECT: With the advent and growth of subscription businesses, direct-to-consumer brands and live streaming, it may never be business as usual again.

GroupM to offer clients preferential access to Lazada assets
Jun 3, 2020
Jessica Goodfellow

GroupM to offer clients preferential access to Lazada assets

WPP's media arm said it is first agency group to strike an ecommerce partnership of this type.

How to succeed in ecommerce during a pandemic: Reprise
Apr 30, 2020
Surekha Ragavan

How to succeed in ecommerce during a pandemic: Reprise

Handy tips for brands from the agency’s global ecommerce heads.

Lazada, Shopee called out for inflated pricing on masks, other COVID-19 gear
Mar 12, 2020
Rahul Sachitanand

Lazada, Shopee called out for inflated pricing on masks, other COVID-19 gear

Vietnam, Thailand among countries to sanction platforms, even as other countries delist dodgy products and urge rational pricing.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

3 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

5 DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

6 ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

7 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

9 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia