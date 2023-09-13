News Advertising Marketing Technology
Shawn Lim
1 day ago

Former Lazada and Amazon senior exec joins Athletic Greens

Established in 2010, Athletic Greens has gained recognition primarily for its product, AG1, with the brand's emphasis centred on 'essential nutrition'.

Wellness brand Athletic Greens (AG1) has appointed Sandeep Raj as its chief commercial and financial officer to bolster its leadership team, Campaign can reveal. 

Raj, who was most recently the senior vice president of growth in Southeast Asia at Lazada, also spent time at the now defunct Singtel-owned OTT platform Hooq as business head. He was also part of the launch team for Amazon India. 

During his time at Lazada, Raj spearheaded the establishment and management of digital channels to grow revenue and increase customer engagement. 

At AG1, Raj will report to Tim Harrington, chief executive of AG1 in APAC CEO to nurture and expand existing markets while venturing into new territories across the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region. 

"The journey to make a difference often starts with finding a cause that resonates deeply within us. For me, one of the causes has been empowerment in health. When I found out about AG1's mission statement, I knew I had found a company that shared my passion and drive,” said Raj. 

“The commitment to enabling individuals to take ownership of their health struck a chord, igniting a desire to contribute something truly impactful." 

As APAC grapple with lower life expectancies compared to their developed counterparts, AG1 wants to awareness about nutrition and health to transform health outcomes.  

Sales of multivitamins experienced a surge as the pandemic swept across the United States in March 2020, surpassing 50% growth compared to the previous year's equivalent period. 

In January 2023, Athletic Greens successfully secured $115 million in venture capital funding, propelling its valuation to a substantial $1.2 billion. The brand has placed significant emphasis on influencer collaborations on TikTok and the utilisation of podcasts as integral components of its marketing strategy.

“Covid-19 has prompted a paradigm shift in how people approach their well-being. There's a growing realization of the crucial role immunity, gut health, balanced diet, and a healthy lifestyle play in safeguarding our health,’ added Raj. 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

