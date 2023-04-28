Advertising Digital Media News
Staff Reporters
1 day ago

Amazon Q1 results beat estimates with growth from advertising business

Despite the earnings beat, executives at Amazon struck a cautious tone, citing concerns over what lies ahead for the economy.

Amazon Q1 results beat estimates with growth from advertising business

Amazon's first-quarter results for 2023 have beaten Wall Street expectations, with the company's income from cloud computing and advertising units outperforming predictions. 

The e-commerce giant reported revenues of $127.4 billion, a 9% increase from last year. Though the figures do not equate to the rapid growth Amazon was used to previously, it’s a signal to investors that the company is on track for a strong comeback. 

The news initially sent Amazon's shares soaring by over 10%, but caution regarding the slowdown in its key Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud unit saw the stock reverse, forfeiting all gains in extended trading. Revenue surge in Amazon's AWS unit clocked 16% during Q1, down from an annual growth rate of 37% in the same quarter last year, but still better than the Street's expectation of 15%.

CFO Brian Olsavsky told investors on the company's earnings call AWS customers are continuing "optimisations" in their spending. He also cited caution about a possible growth slowdown in the segment, spooking investors. As a result, shares were down about 2% at the time of closing. 

“There’s a lot to like about how our teams are delivering for customers, particularly amidst an uncertain economy,” said chief executive officer Andy Jassy in a statement.

The CEO also cited machine learning investments driving growth in Amazon’s ad business, which saw revenue jump 23% to $9.51 billion, beating the $9.05 billion expected.

"We continue to prioritise building long-term customer relationships by helping customers save money and enabling them to leverage technologies like Large Language Models and generative AI more easily," explained Jassy. 

Cost cutting amid uncertain macro backdrop

With concerns over rising interest rates and inflation still paramount in the US and a threat to consumer spending, Amazon has been implementing aggressive job cuts, with around 9,000 corporate employees set to lose their jobs by the end of the month.  

The company had already cut around 18,000 workers in earlier layoffs, with affected units including AWS, advertising, streaming-unit Twitch, and other areas. In addition, they've been targeting unprofitable divisions, such as its devices business, and shutting down specific projects. 

In the investor call, CEO Jassy acknowledged the company's challenges noting that shoppers have become more conscious about spending and are trying to save costs when possible.  

Many shoppers have also returned to in-store shopping after relying on e-commerce during the pandemic. This has led to no growth in the company's online retail business. Sales for Amazon's online stores segment have been decreasing, with the company reporting that its online store sales were roughly flat for the first quarter compared with the period a year ago. 

However, Jassy remained optimistic, stating that the company's retail business continues improving the cost to serve in their fulfillment network while increasing the speed with which they get products into customers' hands.  

In addition, Amazon's cloud computing business, AWS, has been navigating companies spending more cautiously in this macro environment. However, Jassy believes that there is much growth ahead for AWS and that the company prioritises building long-term customer relationships. 

Despite challenges, comeback is underway

Insider Intelligence principal analyst Andrew Lipsman told Campaign that Amazon might finally have a bit of wind at its back.  

He said: "Amazon did what it needed to do in Q1 by reversing--or at least stalling--its most troublesome declining growth trends. Moreover, Amazon's stronger-than-expected performance for its key profit centres of AWS and advertising indicates that the enterprise and the digital ad sectors may be turning the corner." 

Despite the challenges, Amazon's worldwide e-commerce sales are expected to grow by nearly 9% to $685.39 billion by the end of 2023, giving the company an 11.6% share of the global e-commerce market. 

Marketplace accounts for 65.9% of Amazon's ecommerce sales, with that share growing, while direct accounts for 34.1% of Amazon's e-commerce sales, with that share declining. 

Amazon's global ad business is also expected to grow by nearly 19% this year to reach $44.88 billion, giving Amazon a 7.5% share of the global digital ad market. In 2023, 44.4% of Amazon's worldwide ad business will come from mobile. 

Despite Amazon's challenges, it is expected to grow its Prime membership by more than 11% this year to 287.4 million worldwide. There will be 93.0 million Prime households in the US, up 3.1% over 2022.

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

GroupM restructures Asia-Pacific leadership

1 GroupM restructures Asia-Pacific leadership

Delicious by design: Crafting foodie brands that pop!

2 Delicious by design: Crafting foodie brands that pop!

Move and win roundup: Week of April 17, 2023

3 Move and win roundup: Week of April 17, 2023

WPP design powerhouse officially launches as Design Bridge and Partners

4 WPP design powerhouse officially launches as Design Bridge and Partners

Havas Group's Triptk launches in APAC

5 Havas Group's Triptk launches in APAC

Embracing AI-generated content, BlueFocus will replace human copywriters and creatives

6 Embracing AI-generated content, BlueFocus will replace human copywriters and creatives

MRM's Ronald Ng on the overdue recognition of Asian creativity and embracing AI

7 MRM's Ronald Ng on the overdue recognition of Asian creativity and embracing AI

Publicis surpasses Omnicom as second-largest holding company by revenue

8 Publicis surpasses Omnicom as second-largest holding company by revenue

The CMO's MO: Income's Dhiren Amin on brand culture, sustainability and stand-up comedy

9 The CMO's MO: Income's Dhiren Amin on brand culture, sustainability and stand-up comedy

How Singapore Tourism board is wooing younger Indian travellers

10 How Singapore Tourism board is wooing younger Indian travellers

Related Articles

APAC consumers trust DTC websites more than ecommerce platforms: study
Oct 5, 2022

APAC consumers trust DTC websites more than ...

Ecommerce goes mainstream in APAC: Reprise
Aug 10, 2021
Staff Reporters

Ecommerce goes mainstream in APAC: Reprise

PCCW quietly builds e-commerce platform Habbitzz to rival HKTVMall
Jan 30, 2018
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

PCCW quietly builds e-commerce platform Habbitzz to ...

Amazon's Olivia Wilde-directed spot stars woman with unwanted 'tache'
Mar 14, 2023
Gurjit Degun

Amazon's Olivia Wilde-directed spot stars woman ...

Just Published

Foodpanda's keys to better brand experience: Empathy, gamification and seamlessness
1 day ago
Robert Sawatzky

Foodpanda's keys to better brand experience: ...

CAMPAIGN 360 PREVIEW: The food delivery app's head of quick commerce marketing, Judson Teo, explains how a wider scope of brand engagements are needed to supplement performance campaigns.

Agency Report Card 2022: Ogilvy
The Information
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Agency Report Card 2022: Ogilvy

In a year that shook businesses and economics to the core, the creative behemoth will be credited for sailing with safety and stability.

BBDO Greater China CCO set to exit the agency
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

BBDO Greater China CCO set to exit the agency

Creative leadership is set for a reshuffle at the shop as CCO Leong Wai Foong departs at the end of the month, Arthur Tsang, of BBDO China steps in.

Snap revenue falls 7% in Q1
1 day ago
Jessica Heygate

Snap revenue falls 7% in Q1

The parent company of Snapchat said advertising demand was impacted by the platform’s transition to click-through conversions.