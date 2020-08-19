amazon
Amazon Prime Video ad sparks boycott movement in Japan
An ad featuring two figures who have made contentious comments about Japanese citizens in the past has ignited a boycott movement on social media.
Amazon deploys the power of song to win over small businesses in India
Shop owners sing the praises of Amazon's platform in a hard-to-resist campaign by Ogilvy.
Audible highlights the escapist power of fiction
The audiobook provider is encouraging users to get away this summer.
Do brands need to decide which consumers they want to keep?
The changing relationship between businesses and society is making it harder for brands to stay silent when faced with consumers with disagreeable views.
Amazon says majority of brand purchases are serendipitous
How do brands strategise for this? Executives from Amazon and Ezaki Glico say discovery, consideration and recommendation are all important considerations for ecommerce marketers.
Lazada, Shopee called out for inflated pricing on masks, other COVID-19 gear
Vietnam, Thailand among countries to sanction platforms, even as other countries delist dodgy products and urge rational pricing.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins