Amazon Prime Video ad sparks boycott movement in Japan
Aug 19, 2020
Jessica Goodfellow

An ad featuring two figures who have made contentious comments about Japanese citizens in the past has ignited a boycott movement on social media.

Amazon deploys the power of song to win over small businesses in India
Aug 13, 2020
Ad Nut

Shop owners sing the praises of Amazon's platform in a hard-to-resist campaign by Ogilvy.

Audible highlights the escapist power of fiction
Jul 17, 2020
Jennifer Small

The audiobook provider is encouraging users to get away this summer.

Do brands need to decide which consumers they want to keep?
Jun 15, 2020
Simon Gwynn

The changing relationship between businesses and society is making it harder for brands to stay silent when faced with consumers with disagreeable views.

Amazon says majority of brand purchases are serendipitous
Jun 11, 2020
Jessica Goodfellow

How do brands strategise for this? Executives from Amazon and Ezaki Glico say discovery, consideration and recommendation are all important considerations for ecommerce marketers.

Lazada, Shopee called out for inflated pricing on masks, other COVID-19 gear
Mar 12, 2020
Rahul Sachitanand

Vietnam, Thailand among countries to sanction platforms, even as other countries delist dodgy products and urge rational pricing.

