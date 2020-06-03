zalora

How Zalora, AXA and Carousell maneuvered COVID-19 with grace
Jun 3, 2020
Surekha Ragavan

CAMPAIGN CONNECT: Three brand marketers demonstrate how agility, tapping clearly into brand purpose, and clear messaging can go a long way in a crisis.

Zalora and The Trade Desk strike attribution tie-up
May 28, 2020
Jessica Goodfellow

TECH BITES: Partnership will enable brands to optimise campaigns on the fly, and will deliver a more personalised experience for shoppers, Zalora said.

As it pivots from fashion to essentials, Zalora's CMO leans on personalised marketing amidst a pandemic
May 13, 2020
Rahul Sachitanand

Ahead of his appearance at Campaign Connect, Jo Bjordal discusses the way forward as the ecommerce company has rapidly shifted focus in the middle of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Zalora names new CMO
Apr 29, 2020
Staff Reporters

Jo Bjordal will oversee the full global marketing operations of Zalora Group

In SEA e-commerce, China-fication is only part of the story
Jan 22, 2020
Jeremy Webb

The e-commerce scene in Southeast Asia gives an Ogilvy e-commerce expert who cut his teeth in China a distinct sense of déjà vu. But the involvement of Facebook, Google and SEA's own super-apps multiplies the factors brand marketers must consider.

Photos: Zalora launches ‘interactive playground’ for brands
Sep 12, 2019
Staff Reporters

A merging of online and offline in a wild neon-lit activation.

