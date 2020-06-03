zalora
How Zalora, AXA and Carousell maneuvered COVID-19 with grace
CAMPAIGN CONNECT: Three brand marketers demonstrate how agility, tapping clearly into brand purpose, and clear messaging can go a long way in a crisis.
Zalora and The Trade Desk strike attribution tie-up
TECH BITES: Partnership will enable brands to optimise campaigns on the fly, and will deliver a more personalised experience for shoppers, Zalora said.
As it pivots from fashion to essentials, Zalora's CMO leans on personalised marketing amidst a pandemic
Ahead of his appearance at Campaign Connect, Jo Bjordal discusses the way forward as the ecommerce company has rapidly shifted focus in the middle of the COVID-19 outbreak.
Zalora names new CMO
Jo Bjordal will oversee the full global marketing operations of Zalora Group
In SEA e-commerce, China-fication is only part of the story
The e-commerce scene in Southeast Asia gives an Ogilvy e-commerce expert who cut his teeth in China a distinct sense of déjà vu. But the involvement of Facebook, Google and SEA's own super-apps multiplies the factors brand marketers must consider.
Photos: Zalora launches ‘interactive playground’ for brands
A merging of online and offline in a wild neon-lit activation.
