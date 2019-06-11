bukalapak

The top 10 most visited Southeast Asia ecommerce sites
20 hours ago
Staff Reporters

The top 10 most visited Southeast Asia ecommerce sites

TOP OF THE CHARTS: Shopee runs away with the race for most 2020 visitors, according to a report from iPrice, SimilarWeb and Appsflyer.

Amazon remains Asia's top online retailer but competition is hot
Jun 11, 2019
Faaez Samadi

Amazon remains Asia's top online retailer but competition is hot

Large brands maintain their dominance across all our retail subcategories, but fashion continues to be a battleground, with the likes of Penshoppe and Muji making waves.

Bukalapak hires PHD Indonesia
Jan 28, 2019
Faaez Samadi

Bukalapak hires PHD Indonesia

Agency will oversee offline media remit for e-commerce platform.

How YouAppi helped Bukalapak become Indonesia’s leading app
Nov 29, 2018
Faaez Samadi

How YouAppi helped Bukalapak become Indonesia's leading app

CASE STUDY: Strong audience data and fast optimisation combined to bring many new users to Bukalapak’s platform.

