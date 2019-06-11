Search
20 hours ago
The top 10 most visited Southeast Asia ecommerce sites
TOP OF THE CHARTS: Shopee runs away with the race for most 2020 visitors, according to a report from iPrice, SimilarWeb and Appsflyer.
Jun 11, 2019
Amazon remains Asia's top online retailer but competition is hot
Large brands maintain their dominance across all our retail subcategories, but fashion continues to be a battleground, with the likes of Penshoppe and Muji making waves.
Jan 28, 2019
Bukalapak hires PHD Indonesia
Agency will oversee offline media remit for e-commerce platform.
Nov 29, 2018
How YouAppi helped Bukalapak become Indonesia’s leading app
CASE STUDY: Strong audience data and fast optimisation combined to bring many new users to Bukalapak’s platform.
