Related Articles

Just Published

Study reveals the 20 most influential people in digital marketing
Digital
15 hours ago
Matthew Keegan

Study reveals the 20 most influential people in ...

The founder of software company HubSpot tops the list of Rock The Rankings' 20 most iconic people in the SEO and digital marketing industry.

Furry and fabulous: Why brands shouldn't overlook pet influencers
Marketing
15 hours ago
Nikita Mishra

Furry and fabulous: Why brands shouldn't overlook ...

The evergreen appeal of a cute animal can easily translate to ad deals, lucrative brand partnerships, and hundreds of thousands of followers. Here's why pet influencers are a goldmine for brands.

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Silas Lewis-Meilus, GSK
Marketing
15 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Silas Lewis-Meilus, GSK

The global media leader for GSK Consumer is restructuring the pharma giant’s media team to build stronger in-housing capabilities. He also happens to be the APAC media chair at the WFA.