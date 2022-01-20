Related Articles

How to prepare for hybrid commerce: Chinese consumers lead unification of online and in-store
Advertising
5 hours ago
Jessica Goodfellow

As consumers seamlessly hop between physical and online, brands are expected to provide real-time stock information and personalised experiences across all of their touchpoints. But they must demonstrate a value exchange to consumers to collect the data they need.

Data shows brands don’t need social media accounts in China
Digital
5 hours ago
Sadie Bargeron

Data from a Jing Daily report shows that luxury brands no longer rely on their own social media accounts in China with more engagement relying on KOLs.

Apple debuts 2022 Chinese New Year film (clear some time on your schedule)
Advertising
5 hours ago
Ad Nut

The company's offering for this year is a 23-minute epic—shot on iPhones—about the making of an epic film within the film, also shot on iPhones.

How women’s health brands communicate on social media: They can’t
Media
6 hours ago
Sabrina Sanchez

Female founders of women’s health brands say censorship makes it challenging to properly address women’s concerns.