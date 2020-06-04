Search
braze
Jun 4, 2020
COVID drove big ecommerce shifts, but what trends will stick?
CAMPAIGN CONNECT: With the advent and growth of subscription businesses, direct-to-consumer brands and live streaming, it may never be business as usual again.
PROMOTED
Jan 15, 2020
Building brand humanity
Can technology help brands become more human?
PROMOTED
Nov 22, 2019
Five ways your brand can win consumer hearts and minds
The explosion of automation and artificial intelligence is making humanity a premium in marketing communications. Brands have to act more human, with purpose and empathy to connect with a consumer that keeps raising the bar for engagement.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins