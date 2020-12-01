Advertising Marketing News
Alison Weissbrot
20 hours ago

Spotify’s 2020 wrapped campaign is all about gratitude

The streaming platform unveiled its famous year-end campaign this week as an homage to the hard-hit music industry.

Spotify’s 2020 wrapped campaign is all about gratitude

No industry has escaped the grips of the COVID-19 pandemic unscathed, but few have been hit as hard as the music industry.

That’s why this year, Spotify’s annual Wrapped campaign recognizes the resilience of people across the industry, from artists to sound tech folks working at now-shuttered venues. 2020 Wrapped is a story of grit and gratitude.

“We wanted to maintain the out of home creative [element] which people have come to know and love, while also showing our gratitude for the resilience of creators and the music industry at large, which has been hit hard this year,” said Dan Brill, global group creative director at Spotify, in an email. 

To display that gratitude, Spotify teamed up with the National Independent Venue Association, which launched the #SaveOurStages initiative this year to raise support for shuttered venues. Spotify has taken over the marquees of music venues that are closed across the country to support the effort.

“This is our way of showing gratitude for the vital role music venues have played in artists’ lives, and through a donation, help the venues stay resilient until it’s safe to enjoy live music again,” Brill says.

Spotify is also creating a ‘global circle of gratitude’ on social media and out of home to combine images of artists and podcasters with thoughtful reflections on 2020. Spotify has also developed a series of fan films that hand the mic to listeners to thank their favorite artists. And it has invited influencers to curate playlists that reflect their 2020 experiences.

For Spotify, it’s not just the campaign that looks different this year—the listening habits changed too. Nostalgia and work-from-home themed playlists became popular over the course of the year, as well as health and wellness focused podcasts. Work-from-home playlists jumped 1,400%, and while many people were listening from home, a large number of them were listening on their gaming consoles, which saw a 55% increase in streaming.

“Instead of turning our backs on 2020, we wanted to give our appreciation for those who gave us hope—the people who, despite challenging circumstances, found ways to infuse magic into our world and give us hope for a better tomorrow,” Brill says.

 

 

Source:
Campaign US

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

How agencies are adapting to an ever-evolving media mix

1 How agencies are adapting to an ever-evolving media mix

40 Under 40 2020: Top-tier talent transforming Asia-Pacific media and marcomms

2 40 Under 40 2020: Top-tier talent transforming Asia-Pacific media and marcomms

Navigating client needs in a cookie-less world

3 Navigating client needs in a cookie-less world

Agency of the Year 2020 winners: Southeast Asia

4 Southeast Asia AOY winners revealed

Ogilvy veteran Eugene Cheong launches creative outfit

5 Ogilvy veteran Eugene Cheong launches creative outfit

Agency of the Year Awards 2020

6 Agency of the Year Awards 2020

For Unilever, pandemic provides new purpose for brand Lifebuoy

7 For Unilever, pandemic provides new purpose for brand Lifebuoy

Agency of the Year 2020 winners: Greater China

8 See the Greater China winners

Agency of the Year 2020 winners: South Asia

9 Agency of the Year 2020 winners: South Asia

Agency of the Year 2020 winners: Japan / Korea

10 Agency of the Year 2020 winners: Japan / Korea

Related Articles

Spotify 'wraps' data & creative work in new SEA campaigns
Advertising
Dec 13, 2019
Staff Reporters

Spotify 'wraps' data & creative work in new SEA ...

Spotify says there’s more to life than music
Digital
Sep 18, 2020
Elaine Underwood

Spotify says there’s more to life than music

Asia-Pacific Power List 2020: Jan-Paul Jeffrey, Spotify
Marketing
Jun 29, 2020
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific Power List 2020: Jan-Paul Jeffrey, Spotify

Why Spotify’s Megaphone acquisition will scale targeted podcast ads
Digital
Nov 12, 2020
Alison Weissbrot

Why Spotify’s Megaphone acquisition will scale ...

Just Published

Dior's localisation strategy in China pays dividends
Marketing
5 hours ago
Chenyue Fu

Dior's localisation strategy in China pays dividends

Through its efforts to localise in China, the Christian Dior group recorded $21.6 billion in revenue during the first half of 2020, with 12% organic growth.

It's time to stand up to bad behaviour
Media
5 hours ago
Sue Unerman

It's time to stand up to bad behaviour

We should nurture a workplace culture where people can call out inappropriate actions with the aim that everyone feels that they belong and can therefore fulfil their potential

Audi Q2 takes users on a drive through Instagram filter
Advertising
5 hours ago
Campaign India Team

Audi Q2 takes users on a drive through Instagram filter

The idea has been conceptualised by BBH India

DDB Mudra Group's CEO on the secrets of their new business success
Advertising
5 hours ago
Raahil Chopra

DDB Mudra Group's CEO on the secrets of their new ...

Aditya Kanthy explains the agency's approach to new business wins, the opportunity 2020 provides for diversity, and more.