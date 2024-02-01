News Technology
Charlotte Rawlings
1 day ago

Spotify campaign calls out Apple for ‘outrageous’ anti-competitive practices

Apple’s restrictions mean developers such as Spotify cannot easily promote deals and promotions on their apps.

Spotify: Work is running in London’s Leicester Square and Westminster
Spotify: Work is running in London’s Leicester Square and Westminster

Spotify is challenging Apple in a campaign highlighting the restrictions the tech giant places on app developers.

Created by Topham Guerin, “Censored” brings to people’s attention how these restrictions prevent users from being able to learn about new deals and promotions.

The campaign promotes Spotify’s offer whereby music lovers can get the Premium tier free for three months. This is available for all Free tier or new users in the UK.

Out-of-home executions appear at London sites such as a billboard in Leicester Square and bus stops (below) in Westminster.

There is a twist to the promotion as the copy alerting passers-by to the offer is redacted, while copy next to it reads: “What exactly is going on? Well, Apple stops us and others from showing you our full deals in our apps unless we pay to use Apple’s in-app payment system, which we believe is anti-competitive and ends up costing you some great offers.

“But hang in there, because we’re doing our best to change this. That means you’d see more great deals like this, delivered straight to your app. Simple.”

This is also being sent out in an email to all eligible iOS users.



“Censored” is an extension of Spotify’s “Time to play fair” campaign, which aims to tackle Apple’s "anti-competitive practices" and advocates for a fairer digital market.

April Boyd, head of global government affairs and public policy at Spotify, said: “For far too long, Apple’s anti-competitive practices have kept UK consumers in the dark about ways to save money.

“We want to show consumers what a fairer digital market should look like, with greater transparency, increased convenience and new promotions. This is why Spotify supports a strong DMCC [Digital Markets, Competition and Consumers] Bill that creates a level playing field, ensuring the UK remains a leading market for digital innovation.”

Recent polling, commissioned by Spotify, found that people back fairer digital markets, with 56% of Brits supporting the DMCC in forcing large tech companies to allow developers such as Spotify to tell their users about ways to save money.

In the EU, Spotify announced how it will change its iPhone app to include previously banned in-app sales and promotions of its own services when Europe’s new Digital Markets Act (DMA) comes into effect.

The DMA, passed last year, regulates the competition practices of tech companies, including Apple. Spotify is now calling on the European Commission to take action on Apple.

In the US, Apple attempted to impose a 27% fee for transactions made outside of an app on a developer’s website, which Spotify called “outrageous”.

Source:
Campaign UK
Tags

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Unilever to make layoffs in Singapore, realign marketing roles around Asia

1 Unilever to make layoffs in Singapore, realign marketing roles around Asia

'Pseudoscientific marketing' or a bold innovation in quantum science? Guerlain's new luxury skincare offering sparks controversy

2 'Pseudoscientific marketing' or a bold innovation in quantum science? Guerlain's new luxury skincare offering sparks controversy

Jeremy Allen White Calvin Klein ad sparks complaints over objectification

3 Jeremy Allen White Calvin Klein ad sparks complaints over objectification

What’s hot and what’s not in 2024: The essential trend report for savvy marketers

4 What’s hot and what’s not in 2024: The essential trend report for savvy marketers

Google unveils its first AI-powered search ad features

5 Google unveils its first AI-powered search ad features

WPP takes $158.3 million restructure hit, doubles down on tech

6 WPP takes $158.3 million restructure hit, doubles down on tech

B Lab initiates formal investigation into Havas' B Corp status amid Shell controversy

7 B Lab initiates formal investigation into Havas' B Corp status amid Shell controversy

APAC rankings: Publicis Groupe, GroupM lead creative and media tables

8 APAC rankings: Publicis Groupe, GroupM lead creative and media tables

Netflix media agency review underway for Southeast Asia

9 Netflix media agency review underway for Southeast Asia

Anish Daryani rebrands M&C Saatchi Indonesia to Moonfolks

10 Anish Daryani rebrands M&C Saatchi Indonesia to Moonfolks

Related Articles

'We love Neil': Apple Music courts Spotify users amid Joe Rogan misinformation row
Jan 30, 2022
Imogen Watson

'We love Neil': Apple Music courts Spotify users ...

Why engaging with Taylor Swift’s devoted fanbase boosted Spotify’s global top artist campaign
Dec 10, 2023
Bailey Calfee

Why engaging with Taylor Swift’s devoted fanbase ...

Spotify lays off 17% of workforce amid cost-cutting drive
Dec 5, 2023
Reem Makari

Spotify lays off 17% of workforce amid cost-cutting ...

Apple Vision Pro is here: Will it be tech's next revolution?
2 days ago
Matthew Keegan

Apple Vision Pro is here: Will it be tech's next ...

Just Published

Despite layoffs, Amazon dominates Q4 with $14.7 billion in ad sales
1 day ago
Nikita Mishra

Despite layoffs, Amazon dominates Q4 with $14.7 ...

After a year of mass layoffs, the company is more profitable than ever after.

Women to Watch 2023: Terri Owens, GroupM
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch 2023: Terri Owens, GroupM

Terri Owens' journey in the digital sphere is one of audacity, innovation, and sheer determination.

Global social media users surpass 5 billion, SEA most active
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Global social media users surpass 5 billion, SEA ...

TOP OF THE CHARTS: A new report by We Are Social finds the global total of social media users has increased by 266 million over the past year—with Southeast Asians among the most likely to visit social media in order to learn about brands and see their content.