Why engaging with Taylor Swift’s devoted fanbase boosted Spotify’s global top artist campaign

Last week, Spotify released its annual Wrapped campaign, a year in review spotlighting users’ personal listening habits and overall trends on the streaming platform.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Taylor Swift was this year’s global top artist. The musician, who in the last year has re-released two of her past albums, embarked on a record-shattering world tour and broke the box office with her Eras Tour concert film, racked up over 26.1 billion streams and counting on Spotify since the start of 2023. To compare, last year’s global top artist, Bad Bunny, received 18.5 billion streams in 2022.

What could have been a run-of-the-mill announcement for an achievement Swift fans (also known as Swifties) were likely anticipating, Spotify turned the news into a moment to engage and celebrate the Swiftie fandom.

Spotify’s reveal brought Swifties on a tour of their favorite artist’s lyrical world with artwork that paid homage to their eagle-eyed nature and love of hunting for clues in her work. Intricate out of home creative was packed full of Easter eggs nodding to Swift’s discography and cultural moments from the past year.

According to manager of label partnerships, Taryn Lacroix, Spotify had Swifties in mind from the start.

"When we were ideating how to celebrate Taylor Swift becoming the top global artist on Spotify, we knew it had to be about rewarding the Swifties who were undoubtedly instrumental to her success with something completely unique,” she said in emailed comments. “That meant digging deep into the fandom and handpicking easter eggs ranging from the universal to the more obscure.”

Stephanie Fried, CMO of Fandom, said the campaign reflects a broader trend of brands attempting to connect with fandoms. “Brands tapping into that feeling and that connection is a powerful way to connect with people's identities,” she said.

A deep understanding of the Swiftie universe

The visuals announcing Swift as Spotify’s global top artist included references to the musician’s entire catalog, running the gamut from obvious to obscure.

More on-the-nose references include street sign for Cornelia Street to represent the Lover song of the same name, while a devil rolling dice recreates lyrics from her 2023 Billboard hit “Cruel Summer” (also the sixth most streamed song globally on Spotify this year). A stack of friendship bracelets adorning Swift’s hand references Midnight’s song “You’re on your own, kid,” which sparked a frenzy of friendship bracelet bead sales over the summer.

Others would only make sense to superfans with an extensive historical knowledge of the artist. A woman wearing a gold dress and peering into a snowglobe, for example, alludes to a gold dress that first appeared in Swift’s “Love Story” music video, while the snowglobe was sold on her online store during the Red album re-release in 2021 – the snowglobe represented in the photo plays the 10-minute version of “All Too Well” in real life.

One scene, showing a woman in a fluffy purple jacket holding a red phone and sitting backwards in a chair, could only be translated by a die-hard Swiftie: The jacket is the same one Swift wears while performing songs from Midnights during the Eras Tour, while the phone is a nod to the “Midnights Mayhem” phone from the album rollout. The chair resembles the one she dances on during the concert performance of “Vigilante Shit,” which is a constant talking point on Swiftie social media subgroups.

“Ultimately, it was a culmination of knowledge our team has organically as fans compounded with what we've learned over the past years in executing bespoke campaigns with [Swift],” said Lacroix over email. “This moment truly was a long time coming, and we did what we do best — speak the language of the Swifties."

Lily Thaler, a strategist at Design Bridge and Partners and self-identified Swiftie, said Swifties online reacted positively to the artwork precisely because of this level of dedication to their fandom.

“To have Spotify and the designers there create such a thoughtful representation of the Swiftie universe is very, very well received,” she said, adding that fans are still discussing the content on social media, “which is unheard of in the general timeline of the internet.”

Various threads on X (formerly Twitter) unpacked each Easter egg spotted in the work, and TikToks analyzed the artistic composition of the image. “People loved the depth in which whoever created it had to get into her music to understand all of the references,” said Thaler.

Playing into Swifties’ love of hidden clues

The rollout of the global top artist announcement was uniquely tailored to activate Swifties’ obsessive nature and love of searching for clues left by their favorite artist. In the 48 hours before the news was unveiled, close-up shots of specific Easter eggs from the artwork were plastered on billboards across the globe, leading fans on a hunt to uncover them all.

Billboards teasing the announcement didn’t mention Swift by name, and only Swifties well-versed in the artist’s world would point the work back to her. For example, a billboard showing a black snake is innocuous enough, unless you’re a Swiftie who knows it to be Karyn, the Reputation-era snake.