Brands were not ready for Taylor Swift's new album announcement

Were you ready for it -- “it” being Taylor Swift’s new album announcement?

It appears that like the singer’s fans, many brands were not. Swift tricked fans into believing she was about to drop “Reputation (Taylor's Version)” at the 66th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday night.

Instead, during her acceptance speech for best pop vocal album for “Midnights,” Swift announced that she would be releasing her new album, “The Tortured Poets Department,” on April 19. The pop star also posted about it on social.

Some brands tried to get ahead of the announcement. Earlier on Sunday, Swift’s profile pictures on X, Instagram and Facebook turned black and white. Swifties considered this a clue, as the star’s original “Reputation” album cover depicts her in black and white.

As a result, some brands changed their own logos to black and white or confidently posted predictions about the upcoming announcement, only to later admit they were wrong.

Sour Patch Kids

REP TV INCOMING!!!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/286j33ij9e — SOUR PATCH KIDS (@SourPatchKids) February 4, 2024

Hidden Valley Ranch

are you ready for it? pic.twitter.com/2uSdZbI5re — Hidden Valley Ranch (@HVRanch) February 5, 2024

Papa Johns

Ready for it ✨ pic.twitter.com/xHJ25JfsdS — Papa Johns (@PapaJohns) February 4, 2024

Domino's

REP TV??!! I'M READY FOR IT pic.twitter.com/8GGotxrHc5 — Domino's Pizza (@dominos) February 5, 2024

Meanwhile, several brands had an immediate reaction to the new album’s name.

Olive Garden

Next Poets Department meeting at our place. pic.twitter.com/FA5dtvbccN — Olive Garden (@olivegarden) February 5, 2024

Merriam-Webster

tortured | anguish of body or mind



poet | one (such as a creative artist) of great imaginative and expressive capabilities and special sensitivity to the medium



department | a functional or territorial division — Merriam-Webster (@MerriamWebster) February 5, 2024

