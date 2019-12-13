Search
2 days ago
Spotify’s 2020 wrapped campaign is all about gratitude
The streaming platform unveiled its famous year-end campaign this week as an homage to the hard-hit music industry.
Dec 13, 2019
Spotify 'wraps' data & creative work in new SEA campaigns
'Wrapped' Spotify work stretches across Indonesia, Thailand and the Philippines, featuring Asian artists like BTS, Andmesh and F.HERO.
Mar 25, 2011
Leo Burnett scoops Indonesia's first Adfest 360 Lotus
JAKARTA – Leo Burnett Asia’s award haul from Adfest included the first ever Lotus for an agency from Indonesia.
