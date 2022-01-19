Advertising Media News
Staff Reporters
15 hours ago

Singapore Tourism Board declares winners in global pitch

Publicis Groupe agencies BBH and Zenith named global agency partners for an account worth US$73 million.

Singapore Tourism Board declares winners in global pitch

Singapore Tourism Board (STB) has announced that BBH and Zenith will be its global agency partners for creative and media, respectively.

The appointment is for two years and three months starting January 21, with options for the contract to be renewed on an annual basis for three years after that.

Over the five years, the account is worth S$98.5 million (US$73 million), according to award documentation obtained on Singapore's GeBiz website. This breaks down to S$62.6 million for BBH and S$35.8 million for Zenith, the documents show. 

STB received a total of seven submissions to its request for proposals, issued on October 15. BBDO, VMLY&R and BLKJ were in contention for the creative part of the tender, while Mediacom and Havas were in contention for the media prize.

BBH and Zenith joined with fellow Publicis agencies Digitas and Prodigious in a consortium known as 'The Shophouse'. This integrated approach, including Digitas' digital and data capabilities and Prodigious' production power, proved to be the winning strategy. 

STB cited the agencies' "strong strategic thinking, creative ideas and agile application of insights in their strategy development and execution plans" as reasons for the selection. 

“The opportunity to craft the next chapter of the communications experience for audiences global and domestic for the iconic nation of Singapore is an incredible honour, especially given the incredible history that Singapore Tourism Board has," said Amrita Randhawa, CEO of Publicis Groupe Singapore and Southeast Asia. "Ian loon [CEO of media and digital, Publicis Groupe Singapore], Sid Tuli [MD of BBH Asia Pacific] and I thank everyone at STB for placing their trust in the integrated Power of One offer comprising BBH, Zenith, Digitas and Prodigious that we have dubbed The Shophouse @ Publicis. We are humbled, excited and can’t wait to get started on the strategic challenge of helping STB navigate tourism recovery in the coming years.”

Chang Chee Pey, assistant chief executive of the marketing group at the STB, thanked all the agencies who participated. "We would also like to take this opportunity to thank our incumbent creative agency, TBWA, for their valuable contributions for the past six years," he added.

"As travel gradually resumes, we are excited to work with The Shophouse to recapture demand and strengthen Singapore’s appeal as a safe, vibrant and forward-looking destination. Together with our new partners, we look forward to delivering agile, bold and creative marketing that will support Singapore’s tourism recovery.”

Chang took over as STB's marketing head in November upon the departure of Lynette Pang

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Branded Content: Driving discovery and demand for brands with creators

1 Branded Content: Driving discovery and demand for brands with creators

Unilever has 'lost the plot' over sustainability messaging, says major shareholder

2 Unilever has 'lost the plot' over sustainability messaging, says major shareholder

Dentsu International recruits global COO from Accenture

3 Dentsu International recruits global COO from Accenture

Outlook 2022: Key themes for APAC creativity

4 Outlook 2022: Key themes for APAC creativity

The programmatic poop funnel

5 The programmatic poop funnel

AB InBev reveals new logo

6 AB InBev reveals new logo

The year ahead for adtech: First-party data, comprehensive ID solutions, increased standards

7 The year ahead for adtech: First-party data, comprehensive ID solutions, increased standards

‘A complete mess’: Novak Djokovic saga causes reputational damage

8 ‘A complete mess’: Novak Djokovic saga causes reputational damage

6 PR agencies to watch out for in 2022

9 6 PR agencies to watch out for in 2022

Batman helps reveal the dark side of Oreos

10 Batman helps reveal the dark side of Oreos

Related Articles

Chang Chee Pey replaces Lynette Pang as STB's marketing head
Marketing
Nov 1, 2021
Staff Reporters

Chang Chee Pey replaces Lynette Pang as STB's ...

Mastercard and Singapore Tourism Board to create joint marketing
Marketing
Sep 10, 2020
Staff Reporters

Mastercard and Singapore Tourism Board to create ...

All of STB’s multi-faceted marketing initiatives so far
Marketing
Sep 21, 2020
Surekha Ragavan

All of STB’s multi-faceted marketing initiatives so far

Singapore Tourism Board appoints Finn Partners as sole UK PR agency
PR
Sep 5, 2021
Ian Griggs

Singapore Tourism Board appoints Finn Partners as ...

Just Published

Twitter resurrects tweets from stars that brought their dreams to life
Digital
4 hours ago
Imogen Watson

Twitter resurrects tweets from stars that brought ...

Twitter says: 'If you can dream it, tweet it.'

Samsung shows where to look for a real gaming hardware upgrade
Advertising
5 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Samsung shows where to look for a real gaming ...

WATCH: The film by BBH takes you down a rabbit hole, literally.

Essence names Tim Irwin as new global COO
Media
5 hours ago
Arvind Hickman

Essence names Tim Irwin as new global COO

Irwin previously lead EMEA for the agency and will be succeeded by Ryan Storrar.

‘We can’t just copy-paste elements from the West’: Chair of PRCA’s DEI committee
PR
13 hours ago
Surekha Ragavan

‘We can’t just copy-paste elements from the West’: ...

Chair of the newly launched DEI committee Charu Srivastava discusses localising the DEI agenda, the importance of holistic change beyond policy, and why inclusive agencies can be a magnet for talent.