Singapore Tourism Board seeks UK PR agency

The RFP, issued earlier this week, says STB UK is seeking an agency to “build awareness, consideration and advocacy of Singapore” as both a leisure and business travel destination.

Its PR strategy will focus strongly on building Singapore’s destination presence digitally, via social media and influencers, while also utilising the ‘Passion Made Possible’ destination brand which was established in 2017.

The tender is for a two-year contract, set to take effect from early July 2023. STB UK says there will be further chances to renew the contract annually for three additional years, up until July 2028.

The closing date of the tender is 21 April 2023 at 9am GMT. Those interested in applying are invited to contact [email protected].

The incumbent agency for this account is Finn Partners, after it was hired as STB’s sole UK PR agency in September 2021. The agency signed on for a two-year brief lasting until August 2023.

Debbie Flynn, managing partner and global travel lead at Finn Partners, said: "I’m so proud of our collaboration with Singapore Tourism Board – working together since 2021, we navigated reopening and secured a phenomenal series of editorial features, thought-provoking campaigns, influencer collaborations and broadcast opportunities.

"We look forward to wrapping up our contract with STB in August this year and will not be repitching on this occasion but are delighted to have made our mark on this wonderful destination and know that the STB team will build on this continued success."