singapore tourism board

Asia-Pacific Power List 2020: Lynette Pang, Singapore Tourism Board
Jun 29, 2020
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific Power List 2020: Lynette Pang, Singapore Tourism Board

With the world grounded, STB's top marketer has gone nimbly from aggressively promoting Singapore to the rest of the world, to supporting the embattled tourist trade.

PR in a global crisis: Do’s and don’t’s for the beaten-down travel industry
Feb 14, 2020
Charissa Guan & Lynda Williams

PR in a global crisis: Do’s and don’t’s for the beaten-down travel industry

The hospitality and tourism industries are some of the worst affected in the crisis – so how should they strategise their communications in this difficult time?

STB teams up with unlikely mascot in new campaign
Nov 4, 2019
Staff Reporters

STB teams up with unlikely mascot in new campaign

The tourism board has joined forces with Barbie to spotlight local talent.

Professional services, tech and F&B dominate meetings in Singapore: STB
Mar 8, 2019
Soon Chen Kang 江欣珍

Professional services, tech and F&B dominate meetings in Singapore: STB

As a key regional hub, Singapore is expected to draw in more business events and a few inaugural meetings in 2019.

Events boost destination awareness for Singapore: STB
Feb 14, 2019
Surekha Ragavan

Events boost destination awareness for Singapore: STB

The effect of the Trump-Kim summit is palpable.

STB appoints new chief executive
Sep 6, 2018
Staff Writer

STB appoints new chief executive

The role of chief executive had been vacant since Lionel Yeo stepped down in May.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

3 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

5 DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

6 ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

7 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

9 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia