Asia-Pacific Power List 2020: Lynette Pang, Singapore Tourism Board
With the world grounded, STB's top marketer has gone nimbly from aggressively promoting Singapore to the rest of the world, to supporting the embattled tourist trade.
PR in a global crisis: Do’s and don’t’s for the beaten-down travel industry
The hospitality and tourism industries are some of the worst affected in the crisis – so how should they strategise their communications in this difficult time?
STB teams up with unlikely mascot in new campaign
The tourism board has joined forces with Barbie to spotlight local talent.
Professional services, tech and F&B dominate meetings in Singapore: STB
As a key regional hub, Singapore is expected to draw in more business events and a few inaugural meetings in 2019.
Events boost destination awareness for Singapore: STB
The effect of the Trump-Kim summit is palpable.
STB appoints new chief executive
The role of chief executive had been vacant since Lionel Yeo stepped down in May.
