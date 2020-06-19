stb

What are travel marketers in Asia spending on right now?
Jun 19, 2020
Surekha Ragavan

SOUNDING BOARD: Four brand marketers tell us what their marketing plans look like as they brace the impact of the pandemic.

STB teams up with unlikely mascot in new campaign
Nov 4, 2019
Staff Reporters

The tourism board has joined forces with Barbie to spotlight local talent.

Dull, Boring and Bland: SIA and STB launch travel-film series
Sep 23, 2019
Ad Nut

THE WORK: 'Unexpected journeys' for Singapore Airlines and the Singapore Tourism Board by TBWA Singapore.

STB appoints new chief executive
Sep 6, 2018
Staff Writer

The role of chief executive had been vacant since Lionel Yeo stepped down in May.

Thirst for personal content drives second wave of STB’s 'passion' campaign
Sep 4, 2018
Surekha Ragavan

This Phase two of 'Passion Made Possible’ includes more ‘tribes’ that visitors can identify with.

