stb
What are travel marketers in Asia spending on right now?
SOUNDING BOARD: Four brand marketers tell us what their marketing plans look like as they brace the impact of the pandemic.
STB teams up with unlikely mascot in new campaign
The tourism board has joined forces with Barbie to spotlight local talent.
Dull, Boring and Bland: SIA and STB launch travel-film series
THE WORK: 'Unexpected journeys' for Singapore Airlines and the Singapore Tourism Board by TBWA Singapore.
STB appoints new chief executive
The role of chief executive had been vacant since Lionel Yeo stepped down in May.
Thirst for personal content drives second wave of STB’s 'passion' campaign
This Phase two of 'Passion Made Possible’ includes more ‘tribes’ that visitors can identify with.
How Singapore Tourism Board is bringing the city’s stories to life through sports marketing
Activating experiences around premier sporting events—including the WTA Finals—the city-state is establishing itself as a global sports and lifestyle destination.
