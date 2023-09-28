Singapore unveils the extraordinary in the ordinary with 'Made in Singapore' campaign

The Singapore Tourism Board (STB) has launched a campaign aimed at drawing international travelers to its shores by showcasing the distinctive and diverse experiences the city-state has to offer.

Entitled ‘Made in Singapore’ and created by Shophouse@Publicis, the campaign is designed as an evolution of the ‘Passion Made Possible’ branding launched in 2017, emphasising how commonplace activities are transformed into extraordinary experiences in Singapore.

It highlights both iconic and lesser-known attractions, and endeavors to reveal how everyday moments become exceptional and memorable only in this vibrant city.

For example, the campaign showcases everything from forest bathing in Jewel Changi Airport’s Rain Vortex to enjoying culinary delights at the Lau Pa Sat hawker centre, and witnessing the birds on display at the newly-inaugurated Mandai Bird Paradise.

Kenneth Lim, the assistant chief executive of the marketing group at STB, explained that the campaign is an extension of the 'Passion Made Possible' brand and is a manifestation of the Singaporean spirit of realising passions and unlocking possibilities.

"Our ambition with this campaign is to underline Singapore as a place where the conventional is turned into the extraordinary, presenting one-of-a-kind experiences to inspire voyages to our city," said Lim.

Singapore’s tourism sector is projected to experience substantial growth, attributed to the strong foundations that elevate Singapore as a premier choice for both leisure and business travels.

Nonetheless, the battle for tourists' attention is escalating, and travel preferences are evolving rapidly.

A STB-comissioned research in 2021 disclosed a significant shift in travel inclinations, with over 60% of respondents expressing a desire for more meaningful travels, and nearly 80% of those yearning for such enriching journeys are in pursuit of destinations that can offer inspiration.