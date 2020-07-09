travel
The future of lifestyle publishing
Beyond the 'print is dead, digital is king' cliché, three other noteworthy reinventions will emerge to revitalise the industry, according to a Singapore publishing veteran.
Explorers under lockdown
If millennials can no longer use experiences as a way to play the role of the explorer, then what will they do instead?
What are travel marketers in Asia spending on right now?
SOUNDING BOARD: Four brand marketers tell us what their marketing plans look like as they brace the impact of the pandemic.
Agoda issues an ode to exploring 'the world nearby'
Leave your passport at home and 'Go Local', the travel platform urges in a film by Australian agency BMF.
Pass your time in lockdown by staring through someone else's window
Creative duo creates website to peek through windows from the South of France to South America—and remember what it was like to travel.
Google report sees glimmer of recovery in travel sector in APAC
Consumers will prioritise hygiene, use travel bubbles and begin with short vacations, a new report suggests.
