The future of lifestyle publishing
Jul 9, 2020
Corinne Ng

The future of lifestyle publishing

Beyond the 'print is dead, digital is king' cliché, three other noteworthy reinventions will emerge to revitalise the industry, according to a Singapore publishing veteran.

Explorers under lockdown
Jul 3, 2020
Abigail Lappo

Explorers under lockdown

If millennials can no longer use experiences as a way to play the role of the explorer, then what will they do instead?

What are travel marketers in Asia spending on right now?
Jun 19, 2020
Surekha Ragavan

What are travel marketers in Asia spending on right now?

SOUNDING BOARD: Four brand marketers tell us what their marketing plans look like as they brace the impact of the pandemic.

Agoda issues an ode to exploring 'the world nearby'
Jun 19, 2020
Ad Nut

Agoda issues an ode to exploring 'the world nearby'

Leave your passport at home and 'Go Local', the travel platform urges in a film by Australian agency BMF.

Pass your time in lockdown by staring through someone else's window
Jun 8, 2020
Jessica Goodfellow

Pass your time in lockdown by staring through someone else's window

Creative duo creates website to peek through windows from the South of France to South America—and remember what it was like to travel.

Google report sees glimmer of recovery in travel sector in APAC
May 29, 2020
Staff Reporters

Google report sees glimmer of recovery in travel sector in APAC

Consumers will prioritise hygiene, use travel bubbles and begin with short vacations, a new report suggests.

