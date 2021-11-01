Marketing News
Chang Chee Pey replaces Lynette Pang as STB's marketing head

After 18 years, Pang moves on from the tourism board to become deputy CEO of the National Arts Council from 1 Dec 2021.

Chang Chee Pey (left) replaces replaces Lynette Pang at STB.
Lynette Pang will step down from her role as assistant chief executive of the marketing group at the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) on November 29. She will be replaced by Chang Chee Pey, assistant chief executive of the International Group. He will in turn be replaced by Juliana Kua, who is currently STB’s executive director for Greater China.

Pang will take over at the National Arts Council (NAC) as deputy chief executive from December 1. There she will be responsible for developing arts and culture policies to nurture Singapore’s creative ecosystem and positioning Singapore arts globally through international collaborations and partnerships.

A three-time member of the Campaign's Asia-Pacific Power List of the region's 50 most influential marketers, Pang has contributed to destination Singapore across numerous fronts. As STB’s marketing chief, she was responsible for building the Singapore destination brand globally, and ran both B2C (leisure) and B2B (MICE) campaigns across 20 markets. In 2017, Pang led the team that launched Passion Made Possible, Singapore’s first unified country brand, which signalled a shift towards an authentic view of Singapore through the voices of local craftspeople, artists and personalities.

In her earlier years at STB, Pang held business-development roles in the experience development group, where she helmed the Formula One portfolio. Most recently, she launched SingapoRediscovers, STB’s domestic tourism campaign to support lifestyle and tourism businesses during the pandemic, as well as Made With Passion, a national marketing movement celebrating local lifestyle brands and their unique stories.

Following her move, Pang will retain a role as strategic advisor to STB’s Marketing College, which runs learning and development programmes to raise marketing capabilities for STB officers and tourism stakeholders.

“Marketing and tourism will always hold a special place in my heart," Pang said in a statement. "I am excited to be given an opportunity to pursue my love for the arts, and to continue to work with the dynamic creative sector in a different capacity at the National Arts Council.”

Her successor, Chang, has been been with the board for 24 years. As assistant chief executive of the International Group, he oversees an integrated network of 22 regional offices located around the world that promote Singapore as a compelling leisure and business destination.

Chang has held a number of senior appointments in STB since 2004, spanning marketing and tourism product development. He was previously based in Mumbai, Kuala Lumpur and London, handling STB’s international marketing and business development efforts in the key markets of India, Southeast Asia and Europe.

Chang was also the executive director of brand management and destination marketing from 2010 to 2012. 

