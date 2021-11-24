Advertising Marketing Analysis
Surekha Ragavan
2 days ago

Risk of talent bleed in APAC for lack of diversity: WFA census

The APAC results from WFA’s first-ever DEI census reveal worrying factors of discrimination and a higher-than-global average of willingness for people to leave their companies—or the industry—if things don't improve.

(Shutterstock)
(Shutterstock)

The first-ever DEI census by the World Federation of Advertisers (WFA) has revealed stark results from the industry in APAC. The census, which gathered over 10,000 responses globally, was run by Kantar and supported by Campaign, the European Association of Communications Agencies, VoxComm, Advertising Week, Cannes Lions, Effies, GWI and IAA.

A major, albeit unexpected, finding from the APAC breakdown of the census is that the situation in APAC is mostly in line with the global industry average. For example, when respondents were asked about their sense of belonging, men globally scored at 69%, compared to women at 61%. In the seven APAC markets that were surveyed, 67% and 59%, respectively, indicated marginally poorer lived experiences. The seven markets are Hong Kong, China, India, Japan, Malaysia, New Zealand, Pakistan and Singapore.  

The top criteria for discrimination in the region was family status, which is defined as childcare or caregiver responsibilities. Stephan Loerke, CEO of WFA, told Campaign Asia-Pacific he was “struck” by the fact that family status came out as a top factor for discrimination—ahead of age, gender and ethnicity. In this region, the cultural expectation of caregiving for elderly parents is also thrown into the mix.

But worryingly, 40% of women globally said that caregiving can hinder their careers. That number is marginally lower, at 37%, in APAC.

“When you think about 40%, we’re talking almost one in two. That's a very powerful learning,” said Loerke. “It reflects the reality of how society still operates, whether it's in Asia or other parts of the world. I think it's really important to put ourselves in front of those realities.”

Generally, women’s experiences are notably poorer than men’s, both globally and across APAC. For example, 8% of women respondents in APAC markets surveyed said they had been personally discriminated against due to their gender. Gender pay gaps across all markets—whether globally or in APAC—are also evident, with an 11% gap in favour of men at the C-suite level.

When it comes to ethnicity, 9% of ethnic minority respondents in APAC say they have been personally discriminated against at their company, but this figure varies significantly by market due to varying demographics and power dynamics. In some cases, such as Malaysia, the ethnic majority reported more discrimination than minorities because of race-based stereotypes, as the survey found that ethnic minorities, including expatriates, can often be paid more or take senior management positions.

READ MORE

'Stark' results of ad industry's first global inclusion census
"No company or industry can ignore this," says WFA.

Campaign-Kantar DEI survey: Policies in place, but genuine change yet to be seen
EXCLUSIVE RESEARCH: Our annual report, now in its fifth year, is yet another sombre snapshot of gender and racial equity in the marcomms industry amid an ongoing mental-health crisis. But some small improvements occur.

Easy shortcuts to achieving diversity and inclusion in brand experience
Sorry, the above headline is a lie. There are no easy shortcuts to designing DEI into your brand experience. Accenture Interactive’s Bronwyn van der Merwe explains the challenging but rewarding path forward.

'Australian agencies are reinforcing an Anglo-Celtic image': Jen Sharpe
The founder of comms agency Think HQ speaks on the dangers of having one dominant group in agencies, and the importance of weighing socio-economic backgrounds and language in hiring practices.

Overall across all factors of discrimination, Hong Kong and India were the only markets in APAC to score higher than the global average, with 66% and 68%, respectively, saying they had experienced discrimination (of any kind). Pulling India and Pakistan (63%) out of the calculation dropped the region’s average from 64% to 59% suggesting lived experiences in other markets surveyed may be considerably poorer than the global average. It’s unclear why Hong Kong, Pakistan, and India fared better than the other surveyed markets in APAC.

Some additional findings from the APAC breakdown of the census:

  • The lived experiences of people with disabilities are poorer in some but not all markets. Globally, 8% of disabled respondents say they have faced discrimination based on disability. The figure is 4% in APAC, and these respondents also tended to score lower for ‘I feel like I belong at my company’ than non-disabled respondents. No disabled respondents reported experiencing discrimination on the grounds of disability in Malaysia or Pakistan.
     
  • Mental-health issues are still taboo for many. Around 6% of respondents in APAC reported a long-term health condition and, of these, 70% said their condition related to mental health. However just 44% of them had made their employers aware of the issue. However, 52% agreed their employer was 'generally supportive’. The best performing market on this metric in APAC was Singapore, where 67% agreed.
     
  • Most reported that their organisations are taking active steps to address diversity and inclusion, but this sentiment varies greatly from market to market and the figure is lower in APAC than in the rest of the world: 60% of global respondents feel their company is working hard to become more diverse and inclusive while 53% of APAC respondents agreed. The US topped the global chart at 83%, with New Zealand (63%) and India and Singapore (58%) scoring best in APAC.
     
  • 32% of APAC respondents reported suffering from anxiety and stress during Covid-related lockdowns, which tallies closely with the global average of 33%.

Regardless of the results of each market, Loerke explained that there is sometimes a danger of extrapolating local action from global results.

“We're talking here about something that is so fundamental to socio-economic and cultural realities," he said. "You cannot translate any findings into local action without getting it fundamentally wrong. Action requires local buy-in. And this is why we want the research results to be actually owned by the local ad industry. We're going to be supporting the local ad industry in order to help share with them what we've seen work in other markets, but this can be for locals to decide what they feel is right.”

Loerke added that while there is clearly a global agenda based on the census results, the industry will need to bridge the global-local gap and empower local stakeholders to drive change.

“I'm seeing a lot of excitement and willingness in our industry, including at the local level, to make progress in that respect,” he said.

One of the most sobering findings from the report is that 23% of respondents in APAC markets are saying they are likely to leave their current company because of a perceived lack of diversity and inclusion in their workplace. That compares to a global average of 17%. Loerke said that this statistic only accentuates the operational consequences of the pandemic and the effects it has had on talent.

“When you look at the shortage of talent, we’re already suffering today," he said. "Just imagine what that would mean for the industry if we weren't able to address that head on."

Loerke added that if the industry doesn’t attempt to repair this issue, there will exist an increasing disconnect between the industry and the audiences it serves.

“Marketing is about connecting with the outside world and understanding it with sensitivity," he said. "If the population in charge of creating ads is disconnected, it's a recipe for failure. There's a long-term strategic interest for the industry to make sure that it is in sync with society.”

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Coca-Cola holiday offers simple message of festive joy and inclusion

1 Coca-Cola holiday offers simple message of festive joy and inclusion

L’Oréal handles pricing controversy in China following Double-11 promise

2 L’Oréal handles pricing controversy in China following Double-11 promise

Ashish Bhasin to retire as Dentsu APAC CEO

3 Ashish Bhasin to retire as Dentsu APAC CEO

Marketing in the metaverse: The biggest opportunities for brands

4 Marketing in the metaverse: The biggest opportunities for brands

40 Under 40 2021: Proven leaders with ample potential in APAC marcomms

5 40 Under 40 2021: Proven leaders with ample potential in APAC marcomms

Dentsu's iProspect wins Gucci owner Kering's global media account

6 Dentsu's iProspect wins Gucci owner Kering's global media account

Volkswagen Group reviewing multibillion-dollar global media account

7 Volkswagen Group reviewing multibillion-dollar global media account

Why India's largest automaker yet spends 25% of its adspend on print, how digital is catching up and its road ahead for EVs

8 Why India's largest automaker yet spends 25% of its adspend on print, how digital is catching up and its road ahead for EVs

Netflix CMO Bozoma Saint John bats for increased personalisation and nuance in marketing

9 Netflix CMO bats for increased personalisation and nuance

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

10 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

Related Articles

DE&I leaders are getting more funding and responsibility, but challenges persist
Data
Nov 10, 2021
Sabrina Sanchez

DE&I leaders are getting more funding and responsibi...

WFA, Campaign and Kantar launch first global ad industry diversity study
Advertising
Jun 8, 2021
Staff Reporters

WFA, Campaign and Kantar launch first global ad ...

Sneak peek: Campaign’s 2021 diversity survey results
Advertising
Jun 3, 2021
Surekha Ragavan

Sneak peek: Campaign’s 2021 diversity survey results

WFA unveils advertiser guide on diversity and inclusion
Marketing
Apr 22, 2020
Simon Gwynn

WFA unveils advertiser guide on diversity and inclusion

Just Published

Job-site company releases 'trailer' for Javanese legend
Advertising
14 minutes ago
Ad Nut

Job-site company releases 'trailer' for Javanese legend

What appears to a promo for a Marvel-style film based on the legend of Roro Jonggrang is actually a localised part of a broader campaign from Seek, the owner of JobStreet and JobsDB.

Campaign Crash Course: An introduction to NFTs for marketers
Marketing
14 minutes ago
Staff Reporters

Campaign Crash Course: An introduction to NFTs for ...

As marketing moves from mass audiences to personalised brand experience and onward toward the metaverse, a raft of global brands have embraced the NFT opportunity. Here's why and how you could too.

Superunion opens Shenzhen studio
News
2 hours ago
Minnie Wang

Superunion opens Shenzhen studio

Seeing opportunity in the vibrant Greater Bay Area, the agency sets up its fourth office in the Greater China region.

Should brands distance themselves from ‘controversial’ celebrities?
Marketing
14 hours ago
Lisa Nan

Should brands distance themselves from ‘controversia...

Chinese consumers tend to turn themselves into brand representatives. So if companies abruptly terminate their partnerships with celebrities, shoppers feel betrayed by them.