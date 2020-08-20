wfa

APAC brands must take more responsibility in programmatic: WFA report
Aug 20, 2020
Staff Reporters

Marketers in the region remain more likely than their counterparts around the world to cede control of programmatic buying to agencies, and also lag in demanding more transparency from their partners.

World advertisers lack consensus on withholding social media ad spend over hate speech
Jul 1, 2020
Robert Sawatzky

TOP OF THE CHARTS: Largest share of WFA members remain undecided about whether to pause spend, even though a majority have had conversations with the platforms about hate speech.

Four in 10 multinationals still plan to hold back adspend until 2021
Jun 23, 2020
Emmet McGonagle

WFA's Covid-19 Response Tracker first launched in March.

UN and WFA make joint call for action against racism
Jun 10, 2020
Simon Gwynn

Businesses should make public actions they take to achieve and sustain diversity, chair of Unstereotype Alliance says.

Data privacy and ethics weigh more heavily on advertisers: WFA
Jun 1, 2020
Rahul Sachitanand

However, under half of respondents to survey said their company had a data ethics policy in place.

Half of multinationals holding back adspend for six months: WFA study
May 13, 2020
Gurjit Degun

Number of brands deferring spend has risen by eight percentage points month on month.

