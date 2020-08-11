Darren Woolley

Why the buying exercise is flawed in a media pitch
Media
Aug 11, 2020
Darren Woolley

Why the buying exercise is flawed in a media pitch

Especially during the pandemic, trying to lock in a media-buying position in a state of so much uncertainty is bound to create distrust and disappointment.

Questions to ask and answer when an agency loses a pitch
Advertising
Jul 22, 2020
Darren Woolley

Questions to ask and answer when an agency loses a pitch

Remarkably few agencies get useful feedback after losing a pitch. Try asking these followup questions.

Media agency contracts may not be worth the paper they are written on
Media
Jun 12, 2020
Darren Woolley

Media agency contracts may not be worth the paper they are written on

Not made to 'set and forget', your media contracts should be reviewed regularly, the founder and CEO of Trinity P3 advises.

During the COVID-19 crisis, time to be more about transformation and less about technology
Digital
Mar 27, 2020
Darren Woolley

During the COVID-19 crisis, time to be more about ...

Using new technology with little thought behind it can produce cringeworthy results, as evident in some virtual pitch meetings through video conferencing.

Can zero-based budgeting spiral marketing budgets to zero?
Advertising
Mar 13, 2020
Darren Woolley

Can zero-based budgeting spiral marketing budgets to zero?

Yes, ZBB gets employed merely to slash budgets. However, argues the founder and CEO of TrinityP3, marketers should not necessarily be fearful of the process itself, which can provide value if used properly.

