Four in 10 multinationals still plan to hold back adspend until 2021
Jun 23, 2020
Emmet McGonagle

Four in 10 multinationals still plan to hold back adspend until 2021

WFA's Covid-19 Response Tracker first launched in March.

WFA unveils advertiser guide on diversity and inclusion
Apr 22, 2020
Simon Gwynn

WFA unveils advertiser guide on diversity and inclusion

Resource comes on back of research showing large majority of world's population feels advertising does not represent them.

Privacy regulation: We ain't seen nothin' yet
Mar 22, 2019
Matthew Miller

Privacy regulation: We ain't seen nothin' yet

VIDEO: Stephan Loerke of the WFA discusses the impact of GDPR, the evolving use of agencies, the group's media charter, and the biggest issue people aren't talking about enough.

The biggest worries of CMOs, and what the WFA is doing about them
Mar 27, 2018
Staff Reporters

The biggest worries of CMOs, and what the WFA is doing about them

Transparency, brand safety, viewability and ad fraud are the top concerns of marketers when it comes to digital advertising. The WFA's CEO provides a frank assessment of progress (or lack thereof) in each area.

Mobile ad-blocking has invaded Asia and it's here to stay
Jun 10, 2016
Gabey Goh

Mobile ad-blocking has invaded Asia and it's here to stay

Digital practitioners in Asia corroborate the findings of new research showing the region accounts for 93 percent of ad-blocking browser usage.

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

