Four in 10 multinationals still plan to hold back adspend until 2021
WFA's Covid-19 Response Tracker first launched in March.
WFA unveils advertiser guide on diversity and inclusion
Resource comes on back of research showing large majority of world's population feels advertising does not represent them.
Privacy regulation: We ain't seen nothin' yet
VIDEO: Stephan Loerke of the WFA discusses the impact of GDPR, the evolving use of agencies, the group's media charter, and the biggest issue people aren't talking about enough.
The biggest worries of CMOs, and what the WFA is doing about them
Transparency, brand safety, viewability and ad fraud are the top concerns of marketers when it comes to digital advertising. The WFA's CEO provides a frank assessment of progress (or lack thereof) in each area.
Mobile ad-blocking has invaded Asia and it's here to stay
Digital practitioners in Asia corroborate the findings of new research showing the region accounts for 93 percent of ad-blocking browser usage.
